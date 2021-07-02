Ex-President Jonathan’s envoy, Nwankpo, dumps APGA, wins ADC ticket

Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has elected Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, special envoy to former President Goodluck Jonathan, as its governorship candidate.

The party’s Governorship Electoral Committee chairman, Chief Anayo Arinze, announced Nwankpo as winner of the primary after the 7051 eligible delegates of the party in attendance gave him overwhelming ‘yes’ voice votes.

The Chairman, ADC Board of Trustees, Senator Patricia Akwashiki, urged the Anambra State electorate to rally round their party candidate as his administration would give voice to all including the less privileged.

Nwankpo, who recently dumped his former All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, with his supporters for the ADC, said he was at home and settled down in his new party, adding that his decision to join ADC was in response to the pressure from his supporters that he should get a platform to contest the November 6 election and allow the people of Anambra decide.

“I joined ADC to actualise my ambition and vision for greater Anambra. ADC is a credible platform with no political baggage, Anambra people need a breathe of fresh air,” he said in his acceptance speech before a crowd of supporters/delegates, while thanking them for the opportunity, and assuring that he would run an open door policy, if elected.

He promised to step up the state security, adding that his administration would ensure that no soul in Anambra State would be lost again to hoodlums.

“We will revitalise Agriculture and other sectors of the economy. I assure you that in the coming days we will move to the streets to return sanity. We are going to build on it. ADC is a party that has been on ground for long and presents a credible platform for a man with high electability and burning passion for the good of his people,” he said.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, said that ADC’s success in the poll would mark an end to holiganism of the state polity, which according to him, has etched deep into ‘our system of governance.’

