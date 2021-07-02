Home News Africa Ex-President Jonathan’s envoy, Nwankpo, dumps APGA, wins ADC ticket – bioreports
News Africa

Ex-President Jonathan’s envoy, Nwankpo, dumps APGA, wins ADC ticket – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
ex-president-jonathan’s-envoy,-nwankpo,-dumps-apga,-wins-adc-ticket-–-bioreports

Ex-President Jonathan’s envoy, Nwankpo, dumps APGA, wins ADC ticket
Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo

The African Democratic Congress, ADC, has elected Nze Akachukwu Nwankpo, special envoy to former President Goodluck Jonathan, as its governorship candidate.

The party’s Governorship Electoral Committee chairman, Chief Anayo Arinze, announced Nwankpo as winner of the primary after the 7051 eligible delegates of the party in attendance gave him overwhelming ‘yes’ voice votes.

The Chairman, ADC Board of Trustees, Senator Patricia Akwashiki, urged the Anambra State electorate to rally round their party candidate as his administration would give voice to all including the less privileged.

Nwankpo, who recently dumped his former All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, with his supporters for the ADC, said he was at home and settled down in his new party, adding that his decision to join ADC was in response to the pressure from his supporters that he should get a platform to contest the November 6 election and allow the people of Anambra decide.

“I joined ADC to actualise my ambition and vision for greater Anambra. ADC is a credible platform with no political baggage, Anambra people need a breathe of fresh air,” he said in his acceptance speech before a crowd of supporters/delegates, while thanking them for the opportunity, and assuring that he would run an open door policy, if elected.

ALSO READ: Attack on Sunday Igboho’s country home barbaric – IPOB reacts

He promised to step up the state security, adding that his administration would ensure that no soul in Anambra State would be lost again to hoodlums.

“We will revitalise Agriculture and other sectors of the economy. I assure you that in the coming days we will move to the streets to return sanity. We are going to build on it. ADC is a party that has been on ground for long and presents a credible platform for a man with high electability and burning passion for the good of his people,” he said.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the party, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, said that ADC’s success in the poll would mark an end to holiganism of the state polity, which according to him, has etched deep into ‘our system of governance.’

bioreports News Nigeria

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu granted access to lawyer...

Buhari to inaugurate Kano-Kaduna rail project in few...

2023: North must give power to South –...

Nnamdi Kanu: DSS plotting to inject our leader...

Enrique Refoyo: Who is arming the terrorists? Games...

Court remands twins, friend for alleged gang rape,...

Date For PDP’s Suit Seeking Uzodinma’s Sacking To...

We Will Not Accept Matawalle As The Leader...

Bandits, Terrorists Are Different From IPOB — El-Rufai

FIRS Extends Filing Of Income Tax Returns Till...

Leave a Reply