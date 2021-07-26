IMMEDIATE past Director-General of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, Dr Dakuku Peterside and the Rivers State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Amb. Desmond Akawor, have disagreed over the performance of Governor Nyesom Wike in the state.

Peterside, an ally of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and Akawor, a former Nigerian Ambassador to South Korea and a Wike supporter spoke on a radio programme (View Point) on Rhythm 93.7 FM, in Port Harcourt, monitored by our correspondent on Saturday.

The former NIMASA boss accused the Wike-led administration of having nothing tangible to show for the N2.4 trillion naira it received from the federation account over the last six years.

Peterside said, “We have seen you have never had a budget. Nobody knows your budget. You talk about giving an account of stewardship. At least, what account of leadership are you talking about. You never talk about the cost of any project, you never advertised any of your projects, your projects never followed due process.”

“We challenge you to tell us how much you have received. Tell me what you have in Rivers State that can account for N2.4trillion. I don’t know if you understand how much N2.4 trillion is. My heart is bleeding for the people of Rivers State, I’m shedding tears for the people.”

But Akawor in response said, “How can somebody ever say this? A man who has created so many problems in the state as a maritime state.

“Today, our seaports are down and our brother is the Minister of Transport. Being somebody who has been in NIMASA, where are the seafarers from Rivers State? Even the cabotage office that was here (Rivers), have been moved to Lagos under his (Peterside’s) watch.”

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]