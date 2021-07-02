ex-nigerian-captain-mikel-joins-kuwaiti-club

Ex-Nigerian midfielder John Obi Mikel attends a press conference in Kaliningrad on June 15, 2018 during the Russia 2018 World Cup football tournament. OZAN KOSE / bioreports.

Nigeria’s former captain Mikel Obi has joined Kuwaiti side Al-Kuwait Sporting Club, just one month after penning a contract extension with Championship team Stoke City.

The Asian club announced the signing of the former Chelsea star on Thursday evening on social media. He will be on a one-year contract with Al-Kuwait.

Stoke City also confirmed that they have terminated Mikel’s contract with the Potters and his eventual departure.

“We can confirm that John Obi Mikel has left the Club,” the English side wrote on their official Instagram handle. “All the best, Mikel Obi.”

Manager Michael O’Neill praised the Nigerian for his professionalism and thanked him for his contributions to the club during his spell with them.

“John is a fantastic professional and was a huge presence for us last season both on and off the field, particularly with the young players in our first-team squad,” the Northern Irish boss said in his tribute to the 2013 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner.

“I really enjoyed working with him and would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his contribution and wish him every success for the future.”