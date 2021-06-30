ex-kaizer-chiefs-striker-advises-amakhosi:-keep-nurkovic-if-you-want-psl-title

The former Glamour Boys forward believes the Serb is an important asset for the Naturena club and they must do everything possible to keep him

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Kenny Niemach has warned Kaizer Chiefs against selling Samir Nurkovic.

The Serbian scored the only goal in the two-legged Caf Champions League semi-final fixture against Wydad Casablanca, which took the club to their first-ever final, and Niemach has advised the Premier Soccer League giants to stick with the striker.

Nurkovic had been linked with a number of clubs before the season began but he stayed with Amakhosi, who were serving a transfer ban meted out by Fifa.

“I told you about Nurkovic, I told you that he’s a proven goalscorer. He doesn’t lack in that department,” Niemach told KickOff.com.

“What was lacking is how you combine and service a striker, who is very, very proficient in front of goals. Also, when you look at the creativity side of it, one could probably look at how those combinations could be fixed.

“I think they’ve got to keep that guy. I don’t think you have a nice big striker like him, who can link up play and finish as well as he can right now in the league.

“If they want to challenge for the title, they need to definitely keep him. He works hard, he is not a lazy striker, he’s got everything.

“He’s a big, strong, tall boy; he’s very good in the air; he is good in control, holding up – what more do you want in a striker? That’s the reason everybody is interested in him because they can see his qualities.”

In an earlier interview, the Serb revealed why he has enjoyed his Naturena stay, giving an indication he would remain with the club even after the Caf Champions League final.

“The other clubs I played for before were not big like Chiefs,” Nurkovic said.

“When I came here, I was so overwhelmed and excited to play in front of amazing fans. To play in front of 90,000 fans was an amazing experience.

“I am so happy to be part of such a big club. In July it will be two years since I arrived here and I am really enjoying every moment here in South Africa. Even lifestyle-wise, I like it here.”

After defying odds against Wydand, the Glamour Boys will face Al Ahly – led by former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane – in the Champions League final on July 17.