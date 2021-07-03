ex-kaizer-chiefs-captain-mashamaite-‘not-surprised-letsholonyane-has-played-for-all-these-years’

A cryptic message earlier this week hinted at the Bafana Bafana World Cup star retiring

Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Tefu Mashamaite has credited Reneilwe Letsholonyane’s clean lifestyle as the reason why his former teammate was able to have a long career as a player.

Letsholonyane hinted at hanging up his boots on Thursday at the age of 39, after a professional career spanning 15 years.

He is currently clubless after leaving TS Galaxy and Mashamaite paid tribute to his former teammate, having been in the same squad at both Chiefs and SuperSport United.

“We were a bit close but I can’t say we were friends. I played with him at SuperSport and at Chiefs and we chat now and then, we are still in touch,” Mashamaite told Phakaaathi.

“The relationship was really good, he is someone who was professional and dedicated and he respected his craft. I am not surprised that he has played for all these years, he is one of the few who can boast to have played in the Fifa World Cup.

“He is a very reserved man and he is a leader who leads by example instead of giving out instructions.

“For him, it was a matter of priorities, he knew what he wanted and we could see that in his dedication. He does not drink and he does not smoke and the kind of lifestyle you live helps you in prolonging your career.

“I remember when we were still at Chiefs and even SuperSport, we used to challenge each other without really saying much.

“If you are in a big team like Chiefs you need to up your game and he was always one of those players who always pushed himself and the rest of us and it was always good because the rest of the players had to push to come up to his level.”

Letsholonyane saw limited game time at TS Galaxy last season, making just 11 Premier Soccer League appearances and scoring no goals or contributing any assists.

He has started working on his coaching badges and is close to completing a Scottish Uefa B license.

He also plans to obtain Safa and Caf coaching qualifications by the end of the year.