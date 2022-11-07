Ex-IYC President seeks support for NDDC acting MD

A former president of the Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Udengs Eradiri, has called for support for the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua.

Commending President Muhammadu Buhari over Mr Audu-Ohwavborua’s appointment, Mr Eradiri, in a statement issued on Sunday in Yenagoa, said the acting managing director deserved public support, pending the inauguration of the commission’s substantive board.

He expressed optimism that the board promised by the president would soon be ready, insisting that the existing management of NDDC must be allowed to implement its vision for the commission.

Mr Eradiri said the NDDC acting managing director had already hit the ground running by “refocusing and repositioning the commission for optimum performance”.

He noted that upon assumption of office, the acting managing director had given clear directives on the flood disaster that ravaged the Niger-Delta region.

According to him, the commission is in the process of rolling out relief materials and medical interventions to assist the flood victims.

READ ALSO: Governors hit hard on NDDC on its big day

He said that Mr Audu-Ohwavborua had also attended to some internal obligations, including the accumulated salaries of some categories of workers, adding that he had also taken steps to reorganise the commission.

Mr Eradiri also pointed out that the acting managing director had begun consultations with “critical stakeholders” and member-states to get their input and bring them up to speed with the ongoing reforms in the commission.

He described the acting managing director as an experienced administrator, who understands the commission’s challenges and possessed the capacity to proffer required solutions, having been part of the system.

“We are happy with the appointment of Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua and we commend President Buhari for his commitment to the wishes of the people of the Niger-Delta region.

“The acting managing director has been part of the commission’s system and knows the needs and challenges of the youths of the region.

“He is a round peg in a round hole. This is perhaps the first time someone within the NDDC system, who rose to the position of a director, is being appointed to manage the affairs of the commission.

“We call on all the youth and stakeholders in the Niger- Delta region to support the new acting MD to enable him to carry out his vision and mandate for the commission, pending the inauguration of the substantive board.

“The acting MD has shown that he understands the challenges of NDDC, following his performance since he assumed office.

“He has since given clear directives on the flood disaster and NDDC will soon roll out massive relief materials and medical interventions to support the flood victims.

“Besides, the new MD has refocused and repositioned the commission for optimum performance,” Mr Eradiri said.

(Bioreports)

Among Nigeria’s numerous national challenges, which do you think the next president should focus on first?

— Premium Times (@PremiumTimesng) October 5, 2022

Support PREMIUM TIMES’ journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: Call Willie – +2348098788999