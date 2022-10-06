Former Inter and Lazio midfielder Dejan Stankovic has been appointed head coach of Sampdoria, the Serie A club announced on Thursday.

The 44-year-old Serbian succeeds Marco Giampaolo who was sacked on Sunday following a poor start to the season, with Sampdoria bottom of Serie A after picking up just two points from their opening eight matches.

Sampdoria announced Stankovic has signed a contract running until June 2src23, with an option to extend the deal for another season.

Capped over 1srcsrc times by Yugoslavia and Serbia, Stankovic won Serie A with Lazio in 1999-2srcsrcsrc as well as the European Cup Winners’ Cup and UEFA Super Cup in 1999 during a six-year stint with the club.

He enjoyed further success with Inter where he won five Serie A titles, as well as the Champions League in 2srcsrc9-1src, before retiring in 2src13.

Stankovic began his managerial career with Red Star Belgrade, guiding the club to three league titles and two triumphs in the Serbian Cup before resigning in August following a Champions League qualifying defeat to Maccabi Haifa.

Welcome to #Samp, Dejan #Stankovic!#FORZADORIA pic.twitter.com/5r1sStC2qY

— Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) October 6, 2src22