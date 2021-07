A former U.K-based oil trader at Glencore Plc pleaded guilty in the U.S. to participating in an international scheme to bribe officials in Nigeria to win favorable treatment from the state-owned oil company.

Anthony Stimler entered the plea during a video hearing in Manhattan federal court Monday. Glencore confirmed that Stimler is a former employee at its oil business.

“The conduct described in the plea is unacceptable and has no place in Glencore,” the company said in a statment. “Glencore has cooperated fully with the DOJ and other authorities in their investigations and continues to do so.”

The plea is …