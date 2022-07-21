Ex-Ekiti Deputy Governor’s mother dies, Fayemi mourns

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has commiserated with the Famuagun family of Ado-Ekiti, over the death of their matriarch, Deaconess Grace Adetutu Famuagun, mother of the late former deputy Governor of the State, Mrs Funmilayo Adunni Olayinka.

Deaconess Famuagun died on Tuesday, after a brief illness. She was 90 years old.

Fayemi, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, described the late Deaconess Famuagun as a strong woman of faith, a community leader and a lover of peace and progress, who lived an exemplary life and impacted the lives of many people around her.

The Governor said the passing of Madam Famuagun was a personal loss to him, stressing that the deceased had taken him as her own son since the first day he met her through her daughter, the late Mrs Funmilayo Adunni Olayinka, who was deputy governor of the State between 2010 and 2013.

He described the deceased as a virtuous woman, a loving and caring mother who was always supportive of good causes. He said her wise counsel and motherly care would be missed by, not only her children and immediate family but all that ever came in contact with her.

He urged the children to be consoled by the fact the deceased lived well, touched many lives and left behind a legacy of honour.

“On behalf of myself, my wife, Bisi, the Government and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the family of our dear mother, Deaconess Famuagun and pray that God grant her eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“Mama has gone home to rest, having lived up to a ripe age of 90. This is not a time for mourning, it is a celebration of life well spent in the service of God and humanity.”