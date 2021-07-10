ex-dakota-wesleyan-university-golfer-russell-pick-advances-to-sdga-match-play-semifinals

Jul. 10—PIERRE — Mitchell’s Russell Pick advanced to Saturday’s semifinals at the South Dakota Golf Association men’s and women’s match play championship at Hillsview Golf Course.

Pick defeated Presho’s Eric Diehm (5&3) and Rapid City’s Alex Lesselyoung (6&5) to advance to the semifinals. Pick, a former Dakota Wesleyan University golfer and Kimball native, will face Hermosa’s Tyler Evenson today in the semifinals of the Tom Byrum bracket. Sioux Falls’ Ryan Jansa and Sioux Falls’ Phil Enderson will play in the other semifinal match. The winner of the Tom Byrum bracket plays the winner of the Dean Heymans bracket.

In the Dean Heymans bracket, Whitewood’s Lance Collins faces Aberdeen’s Max Pfeiffer, while Pierre’s Michael Keeton plays Gregory’s Matt Johnson in semifinal matches.

Mitchell’s Jeff Meyerink was the No. 1 seed in the John Knox bracket. He defeated Pierre’s Tyler Neuharth (6&5) in the first round, but lost to Harrisburg’s Will Allen (1-up) in the next round. In the semifinals, Allen faces Sioux Falls’ Charlie Jacobson and Sioux Falls’ Bryce Hammer plays Spencer Wittstruck. The John Knox winner plays the Curt Byrum bracket winner.

The Curt Byrum semifinals pit Sioux Falls’ Ryan Neff against Sioux Falls’ Gunar Rang and Sioux Falls’ Will Grevlos against Sioux Falls’ Jack Evans.

The men’s brackets are named for notable local golfers from the area around the host course. Curt and Tom Byrum are from Onida and both won events on the PGA Tour. John Knox was the long-time coach of the Pierre High School golf teams and an SDGA Board member. Dean Heymans was the Superintendent at Hillsview for 45 years and was just recently elected to the SDGA Golf Hall of Fame.

In the women’s championship, Mitchell’s Quinn Dannenbring lost to Maggie Murphy (5&3) in the first round. In the championship semifinals, Hallie Getz will play Tavia Rutherford and Reese Jansa will play Maggie Murphy.

The tournament continues Saturday.