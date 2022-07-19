ex-bjp-spokesperson-nupur-seeks-protection-from-arrest-in-9-firs,-sc-to-hear-fresh-plea-today

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur

Sharma

seeking to revive her earlier petition that she had withdrawn in the face of incessant caustic comments from judges, seeking protection from arrest in nine FIRs lodged against her for her alleged blasphemous comments and clubbing of all of them in Delhi, where the first FIR was lodged.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and

J B Pardiwala

, who on July 1 had come down on Sharma like a tonne of bricks, is scheduled to hear her fresh application seeking permission “to withdraw her request to withdraw the petition as recorded in the order dated July 1”, and requesting the court to hear the matter on merits. She has also sought quashing of the FIRs.

A day after the SC bench’s observations, Sharma said Kolkata police on July 2 issued a ‘lookout circular’ against her and that she feared immediate arrest.

“There are a large number of serious life threats to her emanating from West Bengal after a statement on this issue was made by the chief minister. It would be completely unsafe for the petitioner to go to West Bengal and have recourse to courts in the state,” her petition said.

Citing life threats from a khadim of Ajmer dargah through a video message that called upon every Muslim to cut her throat, Sharma said the khadim had declared that he would gift his house to the one who brought the petitioner’s head to him.

On July 1, Justices Surya Kant and J B Pardiwala had unleashed a barrage of critical observations on Nupur Sharma, while accusing her of igniting the country with her alleged blasphemous comments and damaging social fabric, resulting in the unfortunate incident at Udaipur.

Interestingly, just a few days later, another vacation bench headed by Justice Indira Banerjee had given relief to a television anchor who too faced multiple FIRs for telecasting a doctored video against

Congress

leader Rahul Gandhi.

The anchor had said that he had apologised and deleted the video. Similarly, Sharma too had apologised for her comments, but that was not taken into consideration by the Supreme Court.

