A former bank cashier, Ebenezer Adeolu Alonge, his wife, Isakunle Olamide Oyinlola and mother-in- law Isakunle Eunice Moradeke, were sentenced to 60 years imprisonment on Friday.

They were charged on a 12-count charge of conspiracy and stealing contrary to section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Laws Cap 16 Laws of Ekiti 2012.

Justice Adekanye Ogunmoye of Ekiti State High Court, Ado Ekiti, delivered judgement.

The convicts were found guilty on all counts and sentenced to five years on each. The prison terms will run concurrently.

The convicts were prosecuted by the Ibadan Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Ogunmoye ruled that the prosecution team led by Abdulrasheed Suleiman proved their case beyond reasonable doubt.

EFCC, in the course of trial, called two witnesses and tendered several exhibits to prove their case.

Sometime in February 2018, the bank Alonge worked received a complaint about financial impropriety of N62,400 in respect of a customer’s account.

In a petition to the EFCC, on February 15, 2017, a customer lodged an amount into her account but the transaction could not be traced even after presenting a copy of the slip signed by Alonge.

The money transaction was later traced to Alonge’s wife’s account.

Further investigation revealed over N21,000,000 diverted from other customers in the spouse’s account.

Other sums were traced to Alonge’s mother-in-law’s account, a beneficiary of the fraud.

The court ordered Alonge to forfeit his house, which shall be sold and the proceeds used to restitute the bank.