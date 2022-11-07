Ex-Arsenal starlet admits Emirates return is ‘possible’ following strong season start

Ex-Arsenal talent Yunus Musah has admitted that an Emirates return is ‘possible’ should his former club come knocking following his red-hot start to the La Liga season.

The teenage sensation has featured 9 times for Valencia in La Liga this season, grabbing two assists as he has helped his side to 8th place in the Spanish top flight.

On the books of Arsenal’s famous Hale End academy until 2019, he opted to move to Spain in search of first-team football, and has taken his senior opportunities as he looks to nail down a spot in the USMNT side for the upcoming World Cup, who he has already turned out 19 times for.

USA’s Yunus Musah (left) and Northern Ireland’s Jordan Thompson in action during the international friendly at Windsor Park, Belfast. Picture date: Sunday March 28, 2021. 2F5WRWP USA’s Yunus Musah (left) and Northern Ireland’s Jordan Thompson in action during the international friendly at Windsor Park, Belfast. Picture date: Sunday March 28, 2021. (Alamy Stock Photo)

Under contract at the Mestalla until 2026, and with a release clause set at £87m, it seems unlikely that Musah will be leaving Valencia any time soon, but he has admitted that should Arsenal firm up their reported interest in him, he would be open to a return to north London.

“You never know”, he told CBS Sports. “I had a great time at Arsenal developing there, I still have friends there, the coaches were great, being an Arsenal player in general is great.”

“I loved playing for Arsenal. I’ve nothing against the club and if one day it turns out to be that it’s time to go back then it’s possible. For now I’m really happy at Valencia and I’m looking forward to carrying this season on in the same way we’re doing now.”

The Gunners are keen to strengthen their midfield in January, with cover for Thomas Partey high up on their list despite the return of Mohamed Elneny from injury. A more advanced midfielder, Musah is unlikely to come under consideration until the summer at the earliest, when Mikel Arteta’s side could look for cover for the in-form Granit Xhaka.

Valued at £25m by Transfermarkt, Musah would be an expensive replacement for a man let go for free three years ago.

