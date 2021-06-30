Home NEWS Ex-Army chief, Buratai gets new appointment
Ex-Army chief, Buratai gets new appointment

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd) has been appointed as patron of National Forum of ex-Councilors in Yobe.

The Chairman, Abdulganiyu Mohammed, made the announcement in a statement.

He said Buratai, who was in Damaturu for a private visit, had accepted the appointment.

Mohammed explained that the honour was to appreciate the retired General for his “contribution toward peace and development in the state while in service”.

He recalled Buratai set up many strategic military units and institutions in the North-East which curb terrorist activities.

The former Army chief was recently named Nigeria’s ambassador to the Republic of Benin.

Mohammed quoted Buratai as urging people at the grassroots and councilors to support the efforts of federal and state governments on peace and security.

