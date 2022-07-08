Home WORLD NEWS Ex-Angolan president dos Santos dies at 79
Ex-Angolan president dos Santos dies at 79

Jose Eduardo dos Santos was president of Angola from 1979-2017.

Angola’s former president Jose Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled Africa’s second-biggest oil producer for 38 years, has died aged 79, the Angolan presidency said on Facebook on Friday.

Zé Dú, as he affectionately came to be known throughout his long presidential term, has been in exile in Barcelona since late 2017, when he formally retired from political life, leaving power to his successor, the current president of Angola, João Lourenço.

