Evidence of a Secret, Unreleased SNK Millennium Console Has Been Discovered – IGN – IGN

A video game collector has recently announced that he may have found evidence that supports the theory that SNK once developed a game console.

Anthony Bacon, a Chicago-based YouTuber, was sent a mysterious package earlier this year containing an SNK motherboard. The sender tasked Bacon to investigate what exactly this motherboard was designed for.

In a recent YouTube video published on his channel — Video Game Esoterica, Bacon goes into detail about the motherboard and theorizes that it was a test PC motherboard for SNK Millennium, an unreleased console from the King of Fighters and Samurai Showdown developer.

SNK Millennium Motherboard

Rumors for the SNK Millennium surfaced as early as 1999 with it reportedly expected to be a contender in the sixth generation of gaming consoles, which would add up with what Bacon mentions in his video that the SNK motherboard features a Hitachi SH-4, the same processor that Sega’s final home gaming console used.

“But it’s unheard of outside of a few statements from 1999 about a home console SNK was working on that people thought never got off the ground, but clearly it did get off the ground, at least to a certain stage,” Bacon told Eurogamer.

The SNK Millennium would have been a successor to the Hyper Neo Geo 64, an arcade system board originally conceived as SNK’s 3D fifth-generation gaming console released in 1997 that was seen as a flop for the company and was discontinued in 1999.

Bacon has since returned the motherboard to its original owner and is currently examining the BIOS file to try and decompile the code and see what references are inside that could help decipher more about the console. Nevertheless, Bacon told Eurogamer that the motherboard does not feature any software development kit or games inside.

Although SNK has not been a competitor in the home console market for some time, the possible discovery of a console that never was is a nice addition to the developer’s history.

