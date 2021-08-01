Eviction Ban’s Expiration Leaves Renters in South Appearing Most Vulnerable – The Wall Street Journal

A national ban on most residential evictions expired after Saturday, setting the stage for a potentially widespread displacement of low-income renters that looks poised to hit Southern states particularly hard.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention enacted the eviction ban in September to protect millions of tenants who were unable to pay rent due to financial hardship during the pandemic. The CDC has extended the moratorium three times. The White House said on Wednesday that only the U.S. Congress could extend it again, citing a Supreme Court ruling that a spokeswoman said limited the CDC’s power to renew it. But lawmakers failed to reach an agreement to renew the ban.

Renters in Southern states are among the most vulnerable to the ban’s expiration, U.S. Census survey data indicate. Mississippi, South Carolina and Georgia tenants are more likely to carry rent debt than the U.S. average, surveys show. Nationally, about 18% of adult renters live in households that are behind on rent payments.

Eviction laws and procedures in some Southern states are also among the most landlord-friendly in the country, which means many tenants could be evicted quickly once the ban lifts.

In Mississippi, tenants can lose their eviction case in court and be removed from their home on the same day. In Arkansas, landlords can pursue criminal charges for tenants who don’t pay rent. And in western Tennessee, where a federal judge ruled that the CDC ban was unconstitutional, tenants are already getting evicted for nonpayment.

A number of other states, including New York and California, have local eviction moratoriums that will protect tenants even after the federal ban expires.

The prospect of a rise in evictions across the South would come at the same time that apartment rental prices are rising, making the ability for the displaced to find affordable homes even more difficult.

Rent increases in cities like Charlotte, N.C., Jacksonville, Fla., and Memphis, Tenn., have outpaced the rest of the country. In Atlanta, rents rose 12.7% during the past year, according to listings website Apartment List, exceeding the national average of 10.3%. Rents in some Atlanta suburbs have risen more than 20% during that period.

Maxine Vernon, an aircraft mechanic who was unemployed for most of the pandemic, faces eviction from her two-bedroom unit in Stonecrest, Ga., near Atlanta, after several months of missed payments.

When the landlord filed to evict her, the national ban kept her and her two teenage children in their home. But her landlord is already anticipating the ban’s end. When Ms. Vernon began searching online for a new apartment, one listing caught her eye. Her landlord had already listed her current place, assuming her eventual eviction. The asking rent was $1,700 a month, a $500 increase over Ms. Vernon’s rent.

Ms. Vernon said the $14,000 she owes in back rent and late fees is on her credit report. She’s spent more than $1,000 on application fees for new apartments, she said, but has been rejected from five of them because of the eviction and the rent debt on her record. If the local marshal comes to put her out, she said she and her children have nowhere to go.

“This is my first eviction,” said Ms. Vernon, who is 49 years old. “I don’t even know where the local shelter is.”

Large landlord trade groups have pushed for an end to the national eviction moratorium, pointing to their own mounting costs and debt obligations. The National Apartment Association last week sued the federal government for $26 billion in monetary damages due to the ban.

Thousands of smaller landlords across the U.S. have been struggling, too, and some have tried to work with their tenants. “I have a boiler bill. I still owe on my oil and it’s accruing interest,” said Lincoln Eccles, a Brooklyn, N.Y., building owner who is waiting for his tenants to get approved for rental aid.

Rental-assistance programs in most cities and states, including in the South, have been slow to distribute more than $45 billion in federal aid. DeKalb County, Ga., part of greater Atlanta, has distributed less than 10% of its available assistance.

Like most programs distributing federal aid, DeKalb doesn’t allow tenants to receive the money directly, relying on landlords to voluntarily participate. It also only pays up to 60% of a tenant’s missed rent. Ms. Vernon, who lives in DeKalb County, said that even if she receives the assistance, she doesn’t have the cash on hand to pay off the other 40%.

Still, the U.S. Treasury Department said recently that many programs in the South and elsewhere are beginning to disburse funds faster. Mississippi has distributed about 6% of its available rent funding, though it has tripled its distribution rate in the past three weeks, according to the Mississippi Home Corporation, which administers the state’s funds. The state recently started hosting in-person events where staff can help eligible renters complete applications.

executive director of the Mississippi Home Corporation, said ending the eviction moratorium will impede his state’s efforts to help renters. “The assistance is available,” he said. “We need time.”

Mississippi tenants will have little recourse once the ban expires, said John Jopling, managing attorney of the Mississippi Center for Justice, a nonprofit law firm. Legal-aid attorneys are working to connect as many tenants with rental aid as they can, but there aren’t enough lawyers to help everyone.

“There’s one legal-services attorney for every 20,000 eligible clients,” Mr. Jopling said.

Write to Will Parker at will.parker@wsj.com