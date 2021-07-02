evian-thinks-outside-the-bottle,-putting-water-in-thin-skinned-‘bubbles’

Evian has a plan to reduce consumers’ plastic use at home: packaging water in collapsible “bubbles” instead of bottles.

-owned water company has invented a water-dispensing system that consists of a plastic base and recyclable bubbles that are made of a thin layer of plastic, like a bag. Made of recycled PET, or No. 1 plastic, the bubbles crumple a little after each use and when empty, scrunch into a small heap for recycling.

France-based Evian said the bubbles, which hold five liters, use 60% less plastic per liter than its standard 1.5-liter bottle.

Evian’s Renew dispenser features a collapsible ‘bubble.’



The system, called Renew, was launched in France and the U.K. in June after about a year of testing in 100 households in each country.

Evian hopes the contraption will go some way toward reducing the amount of plastic used by people who can’t or don’t wish to drink from the tap, said

Shweta Harit,

Evian’s vice president of marketing.

“It started from the question of, how do we change the behavior of consumers at home?” Ms. Harit said. Renew’s countertop size as well as the relatively compact pile of recycling it produces make it particularly appealing to apartment-dwellers in densely occupied cities such as Paris, one of the locations where it was tested, she said.

Ms. Harit said that to launch the product in the U.S. market, Evian would likely need to tweak the device so that it could alter the water’s temperature.

“They drink such cold water there,” Ms. Harit said. “Not providing cold water is going to be one of our barriers to launch in the U.S.”

For some years now, packaged-goods companies have been experimenting with new packaging to reduce the amount of single-use plastics they produce. They hope to impress environmental groups, governments and particularly consumers, some of whom are starting to look at plastic “as the new tobacco, and demanding action with their wallets,” said

Sairah Ashman,

global chief executive of brand consulting firm Wolff Olins, part of

Omnicom Group Inc.

“Anyone producing plastic products or using a high degree of plastics has to innovate whether they want to or not,” Ms. Ashman said.

Evian’s Renew represents a bigger play for the at-home water market, which is more salient since the pandemic, said Mordecai, a marketing and innovation adviser who goes by her last name.

But single-use bottles that people buy and carry outside the home are the bigger sustainability concern, she said: “At a time when innovation [in fast-moving consumer goods] is required out of the home, ‘shiny household object’ sustainability falls flat.”

Renew was indeed designed to have a somewhat shiny quality, something that wouldn’t look out of place in chic Parisian apartments. The company got help on that front from

Virgil Abloh,

a fashion designer who also holds the title of creative adviser for sustainable innovation design at Evian.

Products with sustainability at their core can “look rather grim,” Ms. Harit said. “But they’ve got to be beautiful, and consumers are not going to compromise on experience.”

Testers of the Renew system gave the company feedback that led to several changes. Evian redesigned the base to widen its spout and dispense water faster, so it could compete with the speed of pouring from a plastic bottle. It also removed a digital element, which alerted users via an app when a refill needed to be ordered. Testers didn’t rate the feature as important, Ms. Harit said.

French customers order refills via the company’s direct-to-consumer water-delivery service, while those in Britain can purchase bubbles at

Tesco

PLC grocery stores. In the U.K, the base costs £35, equivalent to about $48, and two bubbles are £7.99, or $11.

