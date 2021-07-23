Everything you need to know about the Spencer Tiara – Tatler

Princess Diana wearing the Spencer Tiara on her wedding day to Prince Charles, 1981 Terry Fincher / Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

When the then Lady Diana Spencer emerged from the Glass Coach at St Paul’s Cathedral, the world gasped at the first sight of her voluminous, more-is-more dress, with its silk taffeta layers and bows, designed by the Emanuels. But eagle-eyed royal-watchers were also looking out for her tiara: after all, it is is a rite of passage for royal brides to wear one, as it is prohibited until their wedding day.

Princess Diana wearing the Spencer Tiara at a banquet in Bahrain, 1986 Anwar Hussein / WireImage via Getty Images

In a touching nod to her family, Diana chose not to borrow one of her new mother-in-law Her Majesty The Queen’s many diadems from the royal collection, but instead wore the Spencer Tiara. The heirloom had been in the family for nearly a century. It was composed of multiple parts: the main part of the tiara was a wedding gift from Lady Sarah Spencer to Lady Cynthia Hamilton, Diana’s grandmother, in 1919, when she married Viscount Althorp. The other elements of the tiara also came from Lady Sarah’s collection, acquired in the 1870s. In the 1930s, Garrard was commissioned to turn the pieces into what is today known as the Spencer tiara.

Lady Jane Fellowes with her husband Robert Fellowes on their wedding day, 1978 PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo

Diana wasn’t the first royal bride to wear the tiara, of course. Her elder sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, also wore it before her. Since then, it has been worn by Victoria Lockwood, the first wife of Earl Spencer, as well as Diana’s niece, Lady Celia McCorquodale. Following Diana’s death in 1997, it was passed on to Earl Spencer.

Celia McCorquodale with her husband, George Woodhouse on their wedding day, 1978 Geoff Robinson Photography / Shutterstock

Now, with two more Spencer brides set to wed this year, Earl Spencer’s daughters Lady Kitty and Lady Amelia, could the tiara be seen again? Maybe. But there are also a few more options.

Also in the Spencer collection is the Honeysuckle Tiara, which dates back to the 1880s. An altogether more left-field choice, it hasn’t been seen in public since 1953, when Lady Cynthia Spencer wore it for the coronation of the Queen.

Frances Shand Kydd at her wedding to Earl Spencer at Westminster Abbey in 1954 Keystone Press / Alamy Stock Photo

The Spencer brides may also choose to nod to their grandmother, by choosing the Fermoy Tiara. Diana and Earl Spencer’s mother, Frances Shand Kydd, married their father wearing it in 1954, and it hasn’t been seen on any other members of the family since that generation.

Meanwhile Kitty and Amelia’s cousin, Lady Emily McCorquodale wore an altogether different (unknown) tiara for her wedding to James Hutt in 2012, thought to perhaps belong to the groom’s family, but if it doesn’t, this is a fourth option.

Subscribe now for a trial offer of 3 issues for £1 plus free digital editions and home delivery.

More from Tatler