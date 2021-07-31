Everything you need to know about Pina Colada and how to make it at home – Times of India

- close
01/5Pina Coladas are enjoyed as a tropical drink
Pina Colada, a cocktail that is served blended, is made from coconut cream, pineapple juice, and white rum. It is a popular tropical cocktail that is garnished with fruits like pineapple or cherries and is served with a lot of crushed ice. Pina colada is mostly served in a hurricane glass, a drinking glass that is shaped like a vase. The word Pina Colada has been derived from Spanish which refers to strained pineapple or its juice used for making the drink. The sweet and creamy texture of the cocktail is what makes it quite popular. It is a refreshing cocktail that can help you stay cool in summer and will also help to beat the heat. To prepare Pina Colada you need to mix together (basic standard) 5 parts of white rum, 5 parts of pineapple juice, 3 parts of coconut cream or coconut milk, and lots of crushed ice.
02/5History of Pina Colada
Puerto Rico has been credited with the origin of Pina Colada and one of the stories which follow to explain the same is that a pirate named Roberto Cofresi gave his crewmates a beverage made with coconut, pineapple, and white rum. This drink was offered by him to his crew members when he wanted to lift up their moods. Another story related to the creation of Pina Colada is that a bartender named “Monchito” came up with the recipe for Pina colada in the Caribe Hilton Hotel. This drink was first served by this hotel in the year 1954. On Pina Colada’s 50th anniversary in 2004, the Governor of Puerto Rico presented the same hotel which is mentioned above, a proclamation. Finally, after so many stories and the widespread popularity of the drink, Puerto Rico declared Pina Colada as its official drink in the year 1978. (Image: istock)
03/5Pina Colada has managed to create a fanbase
- ‘Escape (The Pina Colada Song)’ became quite popular after it was released by Rupert Holmes in 1979. The song shifted a huge amount of attention towards the cocktail.
- Pina Colada day is celebrated on 10th July of everyday to celebrate the existence of the lip-smacking Pina Coladas.
- A lot of Hip Hop songs mention Pina Coladas in their lyrics and some of them are ‘I Really Mean It by The Diplomats’, ‘Tonite by DJ Quik’, and ‘Jeans and Sneakers by Notorious B.I.G ft. Black Rob.
- Charles Frank Mangione, a Jazz icon also released a tune named ‘Pina Colada’ for a 1979 album. (Image: istock)
04/5Some variations of Pina Colada
Some of the variations of Pina Colada depending on its ingredients are as follows:
- Chi Chi – Pina colada with vodka instead of white rum.
- Virgin Pina Colada – This version does not consist of alcohol and thus, is a mocktail.
- Soda Pina Colada – Soda is used instead of coconut milk which gives the drink a fizz.
- Tequila Colada- Tequila is added instead of white rum.
- Kahlua Colada – Kahlua, a coffee liqueur is substituted for rum. (Image: istock)
05/5How to prepare Pina Colada at home
Below is an easy recipe for Pina Colada that you can make for yourself on a relaxing afternoon or can also serve to guests.
Prep Time: 15 mins
Cook Time: 0
Servings: 2
Ingredients
- 60 ml white rum
- 40 ml coconut cream/coconut milk
- 40 ml pineapple juice
- Crushed Ice
- Pineapple wedges for garnishing
Method
- In a shaker or blender, add white rum, coconut cream, and pineapple juice and mix for 30-40 seconds.
- In a hurricane glass, add lots of crushed ice. Strain the liquid mixture into the glass.
- Garnish the glass with pineapple wedges and serve chilled. (Image: istock)
