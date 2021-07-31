Everything you need to know about Pina Colada and how to make it at home – Times of India

Puerto Rico has been credited with the origin of Pina Colada and one of the stories which follow to explain the same is that a pirate named Roberto Cofresi gave his crewmates a beverage made with coconut, pineapple, and white rum. This drink was offered by him to his crew members when he wanted to lift up their moods. Another story related to the creation of Pina Colada is that a bartender named “Monchito” came up with the recipe for Pina colada in the Caribe Hilton Hotel. This drink was first served by this hotel in the year 1954. On Pina Colada’s 50th anniversary in 2004, the Governor of Puerto Rico presented the same hotel which is mentioned above, a proclamation. Finally, after so many stories and the widespread popularity of the drink, Puerto Rico declared Pina Colada as its official drink in the year 1978. (Image: istock)