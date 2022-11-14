Everything you need to know about eyelash extensions – including how to avoid lash damage

Eyelash extensions took a backseat in 2020-2021 when the lockdowns happened and beauty clinics were forced to shut doors, but the salon treatment has made quite the comeback since.

Treatwell reports that eyelash extension bookings have gone up +21% in the last six months alone, with many of us searching for ways to boost the length and thickness of our lashes. So if you have been considering professionally extending your lashes, and have questions about the treatment, we have just the guide for you here.

From how long lash extensions last to whether or not they can damage your natural lashes, we’re answering your top questions with the help of eyelash extension specialist Edy Kurowska, who counts celebs like Trinny Woodall and Ellie Goulding as clients.

Here’s what you need to know…

How do I choose a good technician? “First of all, you should look into their experience. Anyone who has a makeup background usually has an understanding of the proportions of the face – useful for when you design the lash look,” explains Edy, who runs her own London lash clinic, Edy London. “You can look at Google reviews and, to make sure you like their style of lash, look them up on Instagram to see their previous work.”

What’s the difference between classic lashes and Russian volume lashes? “The classic technique is when a single false lash is applied to a single natural lash,” explains Edy. “Russian volume is when more than one false lash is stuck on your natural eyelash; usually between 2-8. Russian layering – also known as ‘3D volume’ or ‘volume’ lashes – gives a more dramatic, full lash effect than a classic set.” She personally prefers the classic technique as it gives a more natural effect.

How long does it take to have lash extensions? Allow 2-2.5 hours for having a full set of lashes applied. Patch tests are also often required at least 48 hours before a first appointment.

Will having eyelash extensions regularly damage my natural lashes? “If your technician uses a classic technique and the right length of lash to suit your natural eyelashes, even long-term wearers shouldn’t experience damage,” Edy says.

“I like to think of a good extension like a butterfly sitting on a branch (your natural eyelash). If you overload your lash with three or four heavy extensions, the branch might snap. Extensions should grow out naturally, which is why I’m careful not to overload the lash with a length of extension that would cause it to snap.”

I’m worried they’ll feel uncomfortable. How can I avoid this? “When eyelashes feel plastic-y or uncomfortable it’s usually because the technician has used lashes that are far too long and thick. For reference, I only use lashes that are 1-2 mm longer than my clients’ natural lashes. This ensures they look natural and feel soft,” Edy says. “As for lash material, synthetic mink or silk are the best options.”

What’s the aftercare like? Edy recommends touching your eyes as little as possible to ensure the lashes look their best. Since oils can break down the lash glue, it’s best if you use a more gentle micellar water to remove any makeup around your eyes. For a cleanser, you can try a foaming, oil-free one.

Can I wear mascara on false lashes? “You can, if you need to get a more dramatic look,” says Edy. “Just make sure to use a water-based mascara, and when you want to remove it, do it carefully by dabbing at the lashes with a water-soaked tissue.”

What’s the maintenance schedule? Most technicians will advise you to come in for maintenance appointments every 2-3 weeks to make sure the lashes don’t look gappy. Infill appointments take around an hour. Edy also cautions that many salons won’t infill other people’s work, so you might have to have your remaining lashes removed and reapplied as a full set if you want to switch salons.

How much will lash extensions cost me? Edy charges £220 for lash appointments at her Oxford Street location. Depending on where you go, a full set of classic eyelash extensions typically cost between £70-£90 at salons nationwide, with infills costing between £30-60. If you’re after Russian or volume lashes, prices will be higher.

