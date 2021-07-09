everything-we-want-from-the-sight-unseen-and-1stdibs-collaboration

-
Consumer Reports
Cooking Tips for Hot Weather
When temperatures are high, it’s hard to keep your cool in a hot kitchen. The refrigerator is working overtime, and cooking on the range or running the dishwasher just adds more heat to the room….
Reuters Videos
Heavy police presence at Haiti’s presidential residence
Police vehicles and armed officers blocked the main entrance leading to Moise’s residence, located in the hills above Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital.According to local media, forensic teams were at the President’s home to collect evidence from the crime scene, while reporters and locals gathered around the neighborhood.The first images after the assassination of Moise showed bullet casings on the ground and traces of gunshots on the walls outside his residence.Police vehicles drove through the streets of Port-au-Prince.Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight, the government said on Wednesday, stirring fears of escalating turmoil in the impoverished Caribbean nation.The assassination, which drew condemnation from Washington and neighboring Latin American countries, coincided with a spate of gang violence in Port-au-Prince in recent months fueled by a growing humanitarian crisis and political unrest. The disorder has turned many districts of the capital into no-go zones.
The Guardian
‘Radicalized’ anti-abortion movement poses increased threat, US warned
Comments from Anu Kumar of reproductive rights group Ipas come as militant anti-abortion groups gain legislative influence States enacted 90 abortion restrictions in 2021, breaking the previous record of 89 in 2011. Photograph: Mary F Calvert/Reuters The president and chief executive of an international reproductive rights non-profit has warned that the American anti-abortion movement has significantly radicalized and is working to spread its ideology around the world. The comments came as pro-g
Associated Press
China slams Olympic boycott call, ‘politicization of sports’
China on Thursday criticized what it called the “politicization of sports” after British lawmakers urged a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics unless China allows an investigation of complaints of human rights abuses in its northwest. A boycott “will not succeed,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. The British Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee called for the government to urge British companies to boycott the Beijing Games, scheduled for February.
Reuters
Poll says one third of Russians support ban on Navalny’s groups
Thirty-two percent of Russians support the extremism ban on jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s political network while 27% oppose it, according to an opinion poll by the Moscow-based Levada Centre published on Friday. Levada, which polled 1,630 people on June 24-30, said 38% had voiced indifference over last month’s ruling that designated Navalny’s groups as “extremist”. It also said that support for Navalny’s activities had dipped to 14% from 20% last September.
Associated Press
Man arrested for rifle at Chicago hotel makes bond, proposes
An Iowa man who was in custody in Chicago after police found a rifle with a laser sight in a hotel room that overlooks a Lake Michigan beach during the July Fourth weekend made bond and then proposed to his girlfriend upon his release. Authorities say a member of the cleaning staff at the W Hotel told police on Sunday they observed the rifle, a handgun and ammunition in the room held by Keegan Casteel, 32. The window had a view of Ohio Street Beach and Navy Pier, a major tourist attraction.
Associated Press
Critics: Postal Service plans imperil community newspapers
The U.S. Postal Service’s plan to raise mailing rates could present one more damaging blow to community newspapers already reeling from the coronavirus pandemic and advertising declines, a trade group says. The price jump is part of a broad plan pushed by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to overhaul mail operations. The impact of the periodical rate increase is expected to be felt most by small daily and weekly newspapers, as well as rural newspapers, which depend on the Postal Service since they have shifted from using independent contractors for deliveries.
Associated Press
Schumer wants Senate votes soon on Biden’s domestic agenda
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Friday he wants his chamber to vote on pivotal budget and infrastructure legislation before lawmakers break for their August recess, and warned he may delay that summer break to allow more time for work on President Joe Biden’s top domestic goals. In a letter to his colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y., also said Democrats “stand ready to expeditiously fill any potential vacancies on the Supreme Court should they arise,” a clear reference to the possibility that liberal-leaning Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, might retire. Schumer’s plans underscore the priority his party is giving to Biden’s push to pump trillions of dollars into building roads, pipelines and other infrastructure projects, as well as bolstering health care, services for families, programs combating climate change and other initiatives.
Associated Press
The Latest: Dominican Republic urges world action on Haiti
The Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti, is urging the international community to put a high priority on dealing with the political crisis and insecurity in its neighbor. The Dominican ambassador to the United Nations told reporters Thursday that the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse can only lead to further destabilization there. Ambassador Jose Blanco says Haiti’s instability can no longer be ignored.