everything-we-want-from-the-sight-unseen-and-1stdibs-collaboration

Heavy police presence at Haiti’s presidential residence

Police vehicles and armed officers blocked the main entrance leading to Moise’s residence, located in the hills above Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital.According to local media, forensic teams were at the President’s home to collect evidence from the crime scene, while reporters and locals gathered around the neighborhood.The first images after the assassination of Moise showed bullet casings on the ground and traces of gunshots on the walls outside his residence.Police vehicles drove through the streets of Port-au-Prince.Moise was shot dead by unidentified attackers in his private residence overnight, the government said on Wednesday, stirring fears of escalating turmoil in the impoverished Caribbean nation.The assassination, which drew condemnation from Washington and neighboring Latin American countries, coincided with a spate of gang violence in Port-au-Prince in recent months fueled by a growing humanitarian crisis and political unrest. The disorder has turned many districts of the capital into no-go zones.