Everything we know about Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series from release date to what is covered

For those who have just finished bingeing The Crown, no need to wait for the next series.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s documentary series is set to launch on Netflix on 8 December, industry sources have claimed, although both Netflix and the Sussexes have been pretty tight-lipped about what to expect.

The Sussexes, who are not expected to be at Sandringham for the Royal’s Christmas celebrations, will be the primary subjects of the docuseries directed by Oscar-nominated documentary filmmaker Liz Garbus.

The untitled documentary series produced by Netflix and Archewell Productions did not set an official broadcast date, however reports suggest the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tried to push it back to 2023 despite the streaming giant paying them a rumoured £88 million for the series.

In October, Page Six reported that the Sussexes were demanding edits in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth in September. According to the rumours, the couple were hoping to take back some of what they said about Charles and Camilla, now King and Queen Consort.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are about to release their Netflix series

(Image: 2018 Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary finally has an exact release date, US sources say

(Image: AFP via Getty Images)

After a lot of uncertainty, People reported on November 17 that the docuseries will hit Netflix in December 2022 hot on the heels of the new season of Netflix’s The Crown.

Speaking with The Cut earlier this summer, Meghan Markle denied that the project is a “reality show.” The Duchess noted “a difference between a historical documentary and a reality docuseries.”

Meghan has revealed that viewers can expect “the piece of my life I haven’t been able to share, that people haven’t been able to see — our love story.”

Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, first signed a multi-year deal with Netflix in September 2020. Since then, cameras have been spotted following the royal couple around meaning the doc will most likely follow their lives over the past two years.

Harry and Meghan’s docuseries is set to drop on Netflix next week

(Image: 2017 Getty Images)

Harry and Meghan’s Netflix series is still set to be aired this year, a source claims

(Image: Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

The documentary’s director, Liz Garbus, has previously directed films about public figures including Marilyn Monroe, Nina Simone and Bobby Fischer. In an interview with Variety Meghan said of working with Garbus: “It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it.”

“But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens.”

“It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on Suits, it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun.”

For those eager for more royal content, Prince Harry’s memoir is also due to hit shelves in January 2023. Earlier this year, Penguin Random House confirmed that the prince will share his story in Spare, a 416-page memoir where Harry reflects with “raw, unflinching honesty.”

-:

Click here for today’s top showbiz news

Georgia Kousoulou insists ‘I will be pregnant next year’ after Tommy near-split

Love Island star forced to deny he’s had surgery as he looks unrecognisable after show

Kerry Katona ‘thought she was going to die’ after chest and throat became ‘swollen’

To read the very best of today’s OK! content from breaking news to Royals and TV – CLICK HERE

Story Saved

You can find this story in My Bookmarks.Or by navigating to the user icon in the top right.

–