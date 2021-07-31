everything-we-know-about-carson-wentz’s-foot-injury

The Indianapolis Colts are once again dealing with an injury to their starting quarterback as Carson Wentz is currently out for an unknown amount of time due to a foot injury he suffered in practice this week.

As the team is still gathering information and seeking counsel from specialists in the industry, the Colts find themselves in limbo. Until they know the best recovery path for Wentz, the outlook of the season is murky.

With so much information flying around, here is everything we know so far about Wentz’s injury:

Wentz Felt A Twinge

During team drills on Thursday, Wentz rolled out of the pocket on the second-to-last play of the offensive series. When he planted to throw, he felt a “twinge” in his foot. Wentz sat out the final session of team drills and then went to the team doctors to let them know he didn’t feel right. On Friday, it was revealed that Wentz wouldn’t be practicing due to the foot injury and that the team was still evaluating the course of action along with the severity of the injury.

Considering Surgery

The Colts are very much considering surgery at this point if that is going to be the best course of action. The option to rehab and rest is still on the table, but then you run the risk of this being a lingering issue if Wentz forces his way back to the field too quickly. Mike Silver of NFL Network reported that the Colts are bracing for surgery on what is a bone and ligament issue, according to his report. https://twitter.com/MikeSilver/status/1421194824540033025

Consulting Dr. Robert Anderson

The Colts will be gathering all the information they can but one heavy factor in their decision will likely come from the recommendation of noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, who is the highest authority when it comes to foot injuries. https://twitter.com/JoelAErickson/status/1421203933024997380 The course of action will likely be determined based on the recommendation of Dr. Anderson and it is reported that Wentz will visit him in the near future so the team can get the recovery process rolling as soon as possible.

Timeline For Return

As it stands, there is no set timeline for Wentz’s return—hence the use of “out indefinitely.” Once the Colts decide on rehab or surgery, we will have a better idea of what’s to come for the start of the season. That said, it has been reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network that Wentz would miss the start of the regular season if he undergoes surgery. What that would entail in terms of the number of games missed isn’t clear yet but once the diagnosis is made, we will have a more secure timeline for Wentz’s return.

A Draft Pick In Limbo

Want to make an Eagles fan angry today? Tell them their chances of getting a first-round pick from the Colts in 2022 have decreased dramatically. Part of the deal that sent Wentz to the Colts was a 2022 conditional second-round pick. If Wentz plays 75% of the offensive snaps OR 70% of the offensive snaps and the Colts make the playoffs, that second-round pick turns into a first-rounder. If Wentz does undergo surgery and misses a good chunk of the start of the season, there is a chance he doesn’t meet the conditions that would ake that pick a first-rounder. Even if the Colts make the playoffs but Wentz plays under that 70% threshold, they keep their first for 2022. Most of this is speculation because we don’t know the course of action yet, but this will certainly be a talking point if Wentz does miss games to start the season.

Who Will Replace Wentz?

It doesn’t appear that the Colts are bringing in a veteran quarterback for the remainder of training camp. That’s not set in stone, though, so it’s always a possibility, especially if Wentz is going to be out longer than expected. But for now, it seems the Colts are going to give Jacob Eason his shot to prove his worth as the starter until Wentz returns. Eason, a 2020 fourth-round pick, sat his rookie year behind Philip Rivers and Jacoby Brissett to help get acclimated to life in the NFL. If the Colts don’t make the decision to bring in a veteran, Eason will be the one to lead the offense in Wentz’s absence.

