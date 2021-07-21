Everything we know about Apex Legends’ newest weapon, the Rampage LMG – Dot Esports

The upcoming season of Apex Legends is just around the corner, and things are about to change in the battle royale’s meta. Respawn has released a series of animated short stories to reveal more lore and hint at the release of the next Legend, Seer.

Like every other season, a new weapon will also join the game on the launch of season 10. Respawn has revealed the Rampage LMG as the next weapon to join the game in the upcoming season’s website. It’ll be “Rampart’s newest invention” with “a surprising source of firepower,” according to the description.

Screengrab via Respawn Entertainment

The developer has yet to reveal much specifics about Seer and Rampage LMG, however. As its name suggests, it’ll be a LMG, similar to the Devotion, Spitfire and L-STAR.

Related: Everything we know about Seer in Apex Legends

Since most of those weapons use energy ammunition, it could be the case for this weapon too. But since its twist will seemingly lay in its “source of firepower,” Respawn might shake things up on this aspect.

The weapon will likely be designed to work well with Rampart’s playstyle, since her passive offers a boost on LMG weapons and on her minigun. It increases the magazine by 15 percent and fastens the reload speed of those weapons by 25 percent.

The tenth season of Apex Legends, called Emergence, will release on Aug. 3.

This article will be updated when Respawn Entertainment drops more details on Apex‘s upcoming weapon, the Rampage LMG.