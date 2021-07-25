Everything to know about the Black Box missions before the launch of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris – Sportskeeda

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla brings back the black box missions from Unity in the upcoming Siege of Paris DLC.

The 12th mainline entry to the mostly annual series, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, was a step towards the direction fans wanted. It looks like Ubisoft Montreal is continuing that way as the developers are bringing back the black box missions first introduced in Unity.

With the return of the black box missions, fans will build up towards a satisfactory assassination and finally feel like an assassin in Assassin’s Creed in quite a while.

Black box missions and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Black Box missions were first introduced back in 2014’s Assassin’s Creed Unity. Even though Assassin’s Creed Unity was considered a failure, it has grown to become one of the community’s most favorite games.

The black box mission introduced in Unity lets the player lose in a designated area, where players can complete certain optional tasks to build up to and assassinate a target. It felt rewarding and like a true assassin to build up to an assassination.

After the failure of Unity, the feature was scaled back in Assassin’s Creed Syndicate and disappeared from Origins and Odyssey. With the Siege of Paris expansion, the black box mission structure is returning to Assassin’s Creed.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla brought back several missing features in the franchise, and even though sometimes they felt a bit redundant, they were a welcome change.

Siege of Paris and the future of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The Siege of Paris is the 2nd expansion of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla year 1 content. While the Wrath of Druids took the Irish countryside and 8th century Dublin, the Siege of Paris will take the players to the French city of Paris. Interestingly, Paris was last visited in the franchise by Assassin’s Creed Unity.

⚠️ UPDATE: the message was removed after few minutes from the Xbox Page. At this point it’s highly possible that the date was only a placeholder. — CriptAssassINI (@CriptAssassini) July 22, 2021

Based on some leaks from the Xbox store, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Siege of Paris is expected to be released on August 5th, 2021, and fans cannot wait to invade the city as Eivor.

