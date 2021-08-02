Home NEWS ‘Everything is going to burn’: Villagers race to protect property from wildfire
NEWSNews America

‘Everything is going to burn’: Villagers race to protect property from wildfire

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
‘everything-is-going-to-burn’:-villagers-race-to-protect-property-from-wildfire

    JUST WATCHED

    ‘Everything is going to burn’: Villagers race to protect property from wildfire

More Videos …

MUST WATCH

In Southern Turkey, villagers are facing apocalyptic scenes as wildfires continue to sweep the country. CNN’s Arwa Damon reports.

Source: CNN

World News (15 Videos)

‘Everything is going to burn’: Villagers race to protect property from wildfire

CNN istanbul Producer captured the aftermath of the on going wildfire in souther Turkey in Manavgat, Turkey

Wildfires in southern Turkey leave four dead

Families of detained protesters in Cuba speak out

People drink on the dance floor shortly after the reopening, at The Piano Works in Farringdon, in London, Monday, July 19, 2021. Thousands of young people plan to dance the night away at 'Freedom Day' parties after midnight Sunday, when almost all coronavirus restrictions in England are to be scrapped. Nightclubs, which have been shuttered since March 2020, can finally reopen. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

UK is reopening and scientists are confused to what’s happening

lebanon wedeman beirut

What’s happening in Tunisia and why it matters

Gold medalist Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry stands on the podium for the women's 200m backstroke swimming final medal ceremony at the National Aquatics Center during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in Beijing on August 16, 2008. Kirsty Coventry of Zimbabwe set a new world record in the women's 200 metres backstroke with a time of two minutes 05.24 seconds in the final at the Beijing Olympics. US swimmer Margaret Hoelzer placed second and Japanese swimmer Reiko Nakamura placed third. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY CLARY (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

‘You have to train your brain as much as any muscle’

First person charged under Hong Kong national security law

A police convoy drives past a wall painted with the president's image down the alley of the entrance to the residence of the president in Port-au-Prince on July 15, 2021, in the wake of Haitian President Jovenel Moise's assassination on July 7, 2021. - The assassination of Jovenel Moise by armed mercenaries was planned in the neighboring Dominican Republic, say Haitian police, who announced the detention of the slain president's chief bodyguard and three other members of his security detail. (Photo by Valerie Baeriswyl / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE BAERISWYL/AFP via Getty Images)

Exclusive: Signs of coverup in Haiti assassination investigation

Chinese official: The US portrays China as an imaginary enemy

Villagers left devastated by torrential rains in India

Pakistani Taliban leader reacts to Afghan gains after US withdrawal

Australia vietnam indonesia covid holmes pkg intl hnk vpx_00000503.png

Australian PM calls anti-lockdown protesters ‘reckless’ and ‘self-defeating’

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: General view inside the stadium as fireworks go off while Naomi Osaka of Team Japan lights the Olympic cauldron with the Olympic torch during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Tokyo 2020 Games officially underway after yearlong delay

DESKTOP afghan pilot 2

‘They would just try to break me’: First female Afghan Air Force pilot on adversity in the military

See Tokyo 2020 Olympics from above

Biden town hall vpx

Biden reveals what world leaders are asking him about America

See More

In Southern Turkey, villagers are facing apocalyptic scenes as wildfires continue to sweep the country. CNN’s Arwa Damon reports.

Source: CNN

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

What shot putter’s X podium protest means

Wall Street is buying up family homes. The...

‘Plants are our allies’: Chef Rodrigo Pacheco on...

Too much zucchini is never enough! How to...

Big feelings are normal. How to help tweens...

Belarusian sprinter ‘safe’ after being forcibly removed from...

Katie Ledecky says she ‘never would have imagined’...

FG Doesn’t Negotiate Until We Go On Strike...

Nigeria Records 407 New COVID-19 Cases As Resident...

BBNaija: Sammie deserves better – Fans react as...

Leave a Reply