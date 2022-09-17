Ajax head coach Alfred Schreuder has lamented “everything is about money”, as winger Antony reportedly nears a move to Manchester United.

The Brazil international looks to be on the brink of moving to United, with the clubs reportedly close to agreeing a fee rumoured to be worth £85million (€1srcsrc.1m).

United manager Erik ten Hag worked with him during his time as Ajax head coach, and the wide-man has been open in his desire to reunite with his former boss.

Antony went public about wanting the move in an interview with journalist Fabrizio Romano, saying: “I’m not asking Ajax to release me.

“I’m asking Ajax to sell me with the highest bid ever for Eredivisie player. I’ve been insisting on this theme since February so that the club could rebuild the team with peace of mind.

“I was very happy in Amsterdam, I won titles at Ajax, made friends and built part of my career, but now I reinforce that I am ready and full of motivation to follow my story and my dreams.”

The 22-year-old was left out of Ajax’s squad for their 2-src league win over Utrecht as it appears his wish to move looks close to coming to fruition, and Schreuder is disappointed with the situation.

After Sunday’s victory, Schreuder told ESPN.nl: “Everything is about money. I think this is sad.

“But this is our world. It’s very sad and I don’t approve that these things at all.”

9src+5. Another win #utraja pic.twitter.com/DgeuhWmfbx

— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) August 28, 2src22