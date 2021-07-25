Everything about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla new update: Introduces Level scaling options like no other – InsideSport

Everything about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla new update: Introduces Level scaling options like no other

Ubisoft is coming up with a new update of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and will release it on July 27, 2021. The new update will introduce new level scaling features in the game and Ubisoft will also include many gameplay fixes and different challenges. The Viking adventure of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla was a huge success in 2020 and Ubisoft made a significant graphics and gameplay improvement in comparison with the previous Assassin’s Creed titles. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia, Amazon Luna and PC. level scaling in AC Valhalla-

Level Scaling is coming to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Tuesday, July 27! 📈 You may choose from 5 options, from ‘off’ to Nightmarish. 💀 pic.twitter.com/pGz2oTjZZY



— Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) July 23, 2021

Ubisoft recently announced via Twitter that they are going to introduce a new level scaling feature in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which will offer players five different options for scaling. This feature is not new to the Assassin’s Creed series, Ubisoft has already introduced level scaling on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey which was released in 2018. Level scaling allows the players to manipulate the difficulty of challenges and enemies according to their preference.

Previously, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey offered players with four scaling options, which are Default, Light, Medium and Heavy, but this time Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will take things up a notch and have added another level scaling option. A screenshot shared by Ubisoft reveals that players will get five level scaling options including Default, Constant, Harder, Off and Nightmarish. The new Nightmarish option may be the most challenging level for players offered by any Assassin’s Creed title yet. Ubisoft also teased the one-handed swords which come with this update.

Ubisoft also aims to fix many gameplay issues that currently persist in the game. This includes failed NPC interactions in the Abbot’s Gambit, unable to start or complete the Banshee World Event, unable to collect King’s Pass or prison key in Wrath of The Druids – Expansion one, Synin cannot be summoned and many more. Along with this new update, Ubisoft is also planning the second expansion of the storyline – Siege of Paris, which is expected to be released in August, 2021.

