Everybody Hates Chris Animated Reboot In The Works At CBS – GameRant

CBS and Sanjay Shah will be revisiting the beloved 2000s classic Everybody Hates Chris by rebooting the show as an animated series.

CBS has been responsible for some of the most memorable and culturally relevant comedy television shows in recent memory. In addition to their extensive catalog of modern shows such as The Big Bang Theory, Two and a Half Men, and Mike & Molly, the network is also responsible for classic shows such as I Love Lucy, Gilligan’s Island, and Family Matters. Now, CBS will be revisiting its beloved 2000s classic Everybody Hates Chris by rebooting the show as an animated series.

Everybody Hates Chris starred Chris Rock as a narrator telling stories of his teenage experiences. The show starred Tyler James Williams as the teenage Chris, with Terry Crews as his father and Phineas and Ferb voice actor Vincent Martella as Chris’ best friend, among a slew of other memorable cast members. The episodes regularly examined the misadventures of Chris as he lived in Brooklyn during the 1980s, putting a great narrative focus on Chris as an exceedingly unfortunate individual.

Deadline reports the animated adaptation of Everybody Hates Chris has secured Central Park showrunner Sanjay Shah as a writer and executive producer. Shah is an especially notable choice since he also has producing credits on the ABC comedy hit Fresh Off the Boat. Rock, who recently played against type in Spiral: From the Book of Saw and is undergoing a career comeback, will be returning to the show as both the narrator and an executive producer. Information on the series’ release date and casting is currently unknown but is expected to be announced soon.

Interestingly, Everybody Hates Chris isn’t the only upcoming project Shah is attached to as a writer. Shah is also writing an untitled comedy feature film about an Indian boy band for Universal. Other artists attached to the film include filmmaker Nisha Ganatra (director of Late Night starring Emma Thompson and Mindy Kaling) and music producer and songwriter Savan Kotecha, who has previously worked with a number of successful musicians including Ariana Grande, Ellie Goulding, and The Weeknd.

An animated series based on Everybody Hates Chris would be unique among other animated comedies. The reboot would likely be as accessible to a wide range of audiences as the original series was, and it would be a stark contrast from the zaniness of Rick and Morty or the fantastical elements of Bojack Horseman.

The Everybody Hates Chris reboot is also likely to be another major catalog entry for Paramount Plus upon its release. As for now, fans of Rock and comedy series, in general, will undoubtedly be excited for a show that, despite its title, many audiences seem to love.

Everybody Hates Chris reboot is in development.

