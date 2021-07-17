Every Week 6 Epic & Legendary Quest in Fortnite Season 7 – Screen Rant

The Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Epic and Legendary Quests have officially begun, and each activity allows players to once again participate in the Alien invasion story and work to stop the Trespassers. During Season 7 of Fortnite, players will want to earn as much XP as possible to level up the Battle Pass. Each time they level up, they will earn five Battle Stars, which are needed to unlock all the Season 7 Battle Pass rewards. Completing Epic and Legendary Quests in Fortnite rewards more XP toward the Battle Pass in addition to immersing players in the story.

During Week 6 of Fortnite Season 7, players will continue to sabotage the Alien invasion by using and destroying Alien technology. They will also evade the aliens and bait them into visiting the farms. As in previous weeks, there are seven Epic Quests and six Legendary Quests to complete. The Legendary Quests will often be the more important to complete, as they will expire after one week. Players can earn 30,000 XP per Epic Quest they complete and between 15,000 and 45,000 XP per Legendary Quest. Here’s every Epic and Legendary Quest during Week 6 of Fortnite Season 7.

Every Epic And Legendary Quest In Week 6 Of Fortnite Season 7

The Epic Quests during Week 6 of Fortnite Season 7 may be more difficult to complete than those in previous weeks because many must be completed at specific locations. This will make it difficult for players to complete multiple quests in a single match. It may be beneficial for players to land at these locations directly from the Battle Bus to improve their chances of completing challenges before opponents strike.

The Week 6 Epic Quests in Fortnite Season 7 are:

Collect Gold Bars (500)

Spend Gold Bars (500)

Destroy equipment on top of Abductors (3)

Open Chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas (3)

Deploy Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery (3)

Destroy Alien Trees (5)

Plant Saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio (3)

Each Epic Quest rewards 30,000 XP, and most need to be completed in the order they are given before the next one in the questline will unlock.

Players may be able to coordinate a few of these quests to complete at least two in a single match. For example, if the quests are open at the same time, players can deploy an Alien Nanite outside Holly Hatchery near Chests or ammo boxes to create a low-gravity zone, then open those boxes to complete that challenge. Additionally, they may be able to destroy Alien Trees and plant Saplings in a single match, depending on where they go to complete this quest. Players can also try to get around more easily by hijacking and flying a Saucer around the Fortnite map, allowing them to travel significantly faster.

As in Week 5, the Week 6 Legendary Fortnite challenges come directly from Dr. Slone and begin with players receiving her orders from a Payphone. This questline lets players participate in the story by helping Slone thwart Alien plans. The Legendary Quests are likely to be somewhat easier to complete, as the majority of these take place at or near Corny Complex and Hayseed’s Farm.

The Week 6 Legendary Quests in Fortnite Season 7 include:

Get Slone’s Orders from a Payphone (1)

Place Prepper Supplies in Hayseed’s Farm (1)

Deal damage to opponents in farms (25)

Use an Inflate-A-Bull (1)

Place Cow Decoys on farms (3)

Damage an Alien-driven Saucer (25)

Getting Slone’s Orders from a Payphone rewards 15,000 XP. Placing Prepper Supplies rewards 45,000 XP. All the other quests in the storyline reward 30,000 XP. Each of these quests must be completed in the order they are given, making it harder for players to complete more than one or two each match. Because they all take place near a single location, players can use the Payphone at the bus station south of Hayseed’s Farm to start the Legendary Quests. Then, they should be able to place Prepper Supplies and deal damage in a single match.

Players should consider completing some or all of the Week 6 Epic and Legendary Quests in Fortnite Season 7 in Team Rumble Mode. Given many players will likely head to the same locations to complete their challenges and earn their XP, it can be dangerous to enter the higher-traffic areas in a regular match. Team Rumble Mode allows players to respawn if they are eliminated, and most players start a match by completing their quests together, then play normally. Recent changes to Team Rumble upset fans and will make questing in this mode a little more difficult, but players should ultimately still have enough time to complete a few quests each match.

Next: How to Unlock LeBron James in Fortnite

Fortnite is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PC, Nintendo Switch, and Android.





Email



How to Unlock LeBron James in Fortnite

About The Author