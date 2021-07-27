every-wall-street-analyst-reacts-to-tesla-earnings-–.

Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and chief executive officer of Tesla Inc., arrives at the Axel Springer Award ceremony in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020.

Telsa’s second quarter saw the company pass $1 billion in net profit for the first time and beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, but top Wall Street analysts had a tepid reaction to the report.

The automaker reported on Monday afternoon net income of $1.14 billion for the period, its most profitable quarter on record. That equates to $1.45 in adjusted earnings per share on $11.96 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were looking for 98 cents in earnings per share on $11.30 billion in revenue.