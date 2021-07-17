Every Ubisoft Game Releasing in 2021, and Every One Delayed into 2022 – GameRant

Ubisoft has a nice slate of games that have already arrived in 2021, and some that are still coming. However, the company had also had to delay titles, pushing a couple back into 2022. While there are some that are unhappy about delays to anticipated game, Ubisoft is far from the only company that has had to do this kind of thing. In fact, most companies saw delays over the last few years, especially following the COVID-19 pandemic. The good news is that there are still some high quality and anticipated games coming in the second half of 2021.

There is also Ubisoft content that has already hit the market in 2021. Those titles that are already out there are headlined by Scott Pilgrim Vs The World: The Game, but also include a new DLC pack for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and a virtual reality take on the Far Cry universe called Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity. While much of the gaming world is in a bit of a release lull at the moment, more titles will arrive in the fall.

Ubisoft Titles Arriving In October

One of the games coming this fall from Ubisoft is the next installment of a beloved series. Far Cry 6 has had to be delayed a couple times, as the game was originally expected in the first quarter of 2021 until the developer announced it needed more time last fall. It was then expected to arrive in the summer, but finally the game is now slated for October 7. While there is a chance Far Cry 6 could be delayed again, because of the current state of game development in general, there has been enough shown off that it seems unlikely. Of course, even late delays have hit some titles in the last few years. As is the case with several other games expected to hit this fall, there’s always the chance something could get pushed back. For now, Far Cry 6 is coming in October.

The other big October release has also been delayed before. Ubisoft fans originally expected Riders Republic to come out on September 2. In mid-July Ubisoft announced it was moving back the release date. The good news, for those who are looking forward to the game, is that it wasn’t punted all that far to October 28. That’s both good news and a little odd. It’s not entirely clear how much work needed to be done for the game to be pushed back about six weeks, but Ubisoft should be applauded for being willing to admit it’s going to need more time to perfect Riders Republic.

Tom Clancy’s The Division: The Heartland Launches Sometime This Year

If there is a mystery game on the slate for 2021, it’s Tom Clancy’s The Division: Heartland. The game is going to be free-to-play and will take elements from The Division and The Division 2. Beyond that, there hasn’t been a whole lot confirmed by Ubisoft as far as what exactly the game will entail. One leak claimed Heartland is going to be an open-world survival game that will feature both PvP and PvE experiences.

Among the mysteries of Tom Clancy’s The Divison: Heartland is when players can expect to see it. Some believe it will arrive in early fall, others think it’s likely not going to be coming until well into the winter. The fact the game skipped E3 2021 likely means it’s not ready to be shown off, and that could mean that while it hasn’t been delayed yet, this game could end up on the list of titles not coming until 2022.

Ubisoft Could Offer a Couple of Games in November

While there is one Ubisoft game slated for a November release, it’s entirely possible a second game could be coming around that time as well. Just Dance 2022 will continue what is a long-running series at this point. The tradition has been for this series to have a release in November, and there’s no indication it’s not ready to hit that target this year as well.

While there currently isn’t a release date for Roller Champions, it seems that this game isn’t going to arrive until later in the fall or winter. Much like The Division: Heartland, there’s also a chance it could eventually get pushed back to 2022. For now, it’s slated to arrive in 2021, and that means that October or November is as good a time as any to start looking for it on store shelves.

Ubisoft Games Not Coming Until 2022

Over the last few months, Ubisoft has had to kick a few of its more anticipated games into 2022. That includes the recent announcement that Rainbow Six: Extraction won’t come until next year. Considering the game was expected to arrive in September, the delay announcement came quite late. It’s hard to know whether this was a situation where developers thought it was ready and Ubisoft higher-ups thought otherwise. Fans will find out more later, as it won’t release until January 2022 at the earliest – though a specific date hasn’t been announced yet.

Two other games have been delayed for a while now, and at least one has some wondering if it will ever actually get released. The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake was, at one point, expected to arrive in 2021. It’s now going to be at least 2022 before it lands on PC and consoles. The same can be said for the pirate adventure Skull and Bones, which has reportedly restarted development and might even get shoved all the way to 2023. What all those delays could mean for Ubisoft games that were already expected next year isn’t yet known.

MORE: Every Video Game Release Coming Soon For PC





Email



Tencent Patent Could Let People Inherit In-Game Items

About The Author