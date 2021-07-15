Every single Covid patient in a L.A. County DHS hospital is not fully vaccinated – CNN

(CNN) Los Angeles County is seeing a surge in new Covid-19 coronavirus cases, topping 1,000 for the fifth straight day Wednesday, and though hospitalizations remain low, each infected patient admitted to a county hospital has not had all their vaccine shots, officials said.

“To date, we have not had a patient admitted to a [Department of Health Services] hospital who has been fully vaccinated, with either the J&J, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Every single patient that we’ve admitted for Covid is not yet fully vaccinated,” county health services director Dr. Christina Ghaly told the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The Department of Health Services runs four hospitals, including those affiliated with the University of California-Los Angeles and the University of Southern California, along with 19 health care centers throughout the region.

There are about 400 Covid-19 patients in those hospitals.

Discussing the mental health toll the pandemic has taken on health care workers, a frustrated county Supervisor Sheila Kuehl focused on health care workers “toiling 14, 15, 16 hours a day to take care of them when they don’t want to take care of themselves. I am sorry if I sound angry, but it strikes me as selfish. We can’t rely on herd immunity if the herd won’t get their shots.”