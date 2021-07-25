Every Scarlett Johansson Movie Releasing After Black Widow – Screen Rant

Black Widow is the final appearance of Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and she already has a couple of projects lined up to continue her career post-MCU. Scarlett Johansson has earned a place in the film industry as one of the most respected actresses of her generation and a fan-favorite one as well, thanks to her talent and her work in different genres. Johansson’s career began in 1994 in the comedy-drama movie North, but her first lead role arrived in 1996 in Manny & Lo.

Since then, Scarlett Johansson has appeared in a number of movies from different genres, most notably Robert Redford’s The Horse Whisperer, Sofia Coppola’s Lost in Translation, the psychological thriller Match Point, and the historical drama The Other Boleyn Girl. Although Johansson had already made a name for herself in the industry, joining the MCU in 2010 as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow gave her career an even bigger push, becoming one of the most popular and beloved actresses of the decade. Johansson played Natasha in a total of eight movies in the MCU (not counting her appearance in the post-credits scene of Captain Marvel), the final one being her solo movie.

After fans asked for it for years, Marvel finally brought a Black Widow solo movie, which after many delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, was finally released in July 2021. As Natasha sacrificed herself in Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow took viewers a couple of years back to explain a bit about her backstory and officially close her arc. With her time in the MCU now over, what’s next for Scarlett Johansson? Here are her upcoming movies.

Sing 2

Five years after the release of the animated musical Sing, comes the sequel, simply titled Sing 2. Once more directed by Garth Jennings, Sing 2 follows Buster Moon (voiced by Matthew McConaughey) and his new cast who are now planning to debut a new show at the Crystal Tower Theater in Redshore City. However, as they have no connections, they sneak into the offices of Crystal Entertainment where they pitch their idea of casting lion rock legend Clay Calloway (Bono) in their show to ruthless mogul Jimmy Crystal – so now Buster has to find the now-reclusive Clay and convince him to return to the stage. Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Ash, the crested porcupine punk rocker, and Sing 2 is scheduled for a December 22, 2021 release.

Little Shop of Horrors

A remake of the 1986 movie Little Shop of Horrors was announced to be in development in January 2020. Based on the 1982 off-Broadway musical comedy of the same name, Little Shop of Horrors tells the story of a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on human blood and flesh. Johansson was in negotiations to play Audrey, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the project has been postponed indefinitely, but the cast and fans don’t lose hope that it will happen soon.

Bride

Another project in Scarlett Johansson’s post-Black Widow career is Bride. Directed by Sebastián Lelio, Bride follows a woman created to be an ideal wife, but when she rejects her creator, she has to flee her confined existence and confront a world that sees her as a monster. The project was announced in October 2020 and there haven’t been any updates since, so hopefully, it will move forward and start filming soon.

