Every player attending Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Summit 3 – Dot Esports

Beyond the Summit’s Ultimate Summit 3 is quickly approaching, which will be the first time many of the top Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players will play in a LAN setting since the COVID-19 pandemic began in early 2020.

To start hyping up fans, BTS has announced the initial nine players that have already been invited to or earned a spot at the event, which will run from Aug. 26 to 29. For the main lineup. BTS has sent out direct invites to seven players, with two other players having earned an invite already by winning a qualifier tournament.

The tournament was originally set to run last June, but was delayed because of the pandemic to August 2021. It will still feature many of the same players that would have been included in the roster last year, including Dark Wizzy, who earned his spot by winning Phantom 2020.

Due to ongoing travel restrictions, a majority of the lineup has been limited to players from North America, Mexico, or Japan, with top European players like Glutonny being originally getting an invite but being unable to attend.

Gluto was initially invited but due to the restrictions in place right now and the barriers we ran into with Pipsqueak and Leffen for Smash Summit, we unfortunately cannot have him this time. Their individual cases aren’t 1:1 but the overall problem is the same. — Aiden (@aidencalvin) July 30, 2021

In total, 16 players will be attending Ultimate Summit 3, with six of the final group being selected via Summit’s classic voting system and the final spot still up for grabs in a yet-to-be-announced last chance qualifier. And, with all of that in mind, here are all of the players that will be attending the event.

Ultimate Summit 3 roster

Direct Invites

MkLeo

KEN

zackray

Marss

Tweek

Maister

Dabuz

Crowdfunded Players

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

TBD

Qualified Players