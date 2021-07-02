Home ENTERTAINMENT Every picture from last night’s Gossip Girl premiere – Tatler
Upper East Siders, it’s almost here: the Gossip Girl reboot arrives on HBO Max on 8 July. Last night saw the cast gathering in Spring Studios in New York City to celebrate (where else?), with the new crop of up-and-coming stars seriously dressed to impress: Whitney Peak looked ethereal in a Chanel strapless dress with beaded red top and cape detail, Emily Alyn Lind channelled ’70s chic in a Marianne Faithfull-esque Gucci suit, while Thomas Doherty rocked an all cream ensemble by Givenchy. And don’t forget Jordan Alexander wearing deconstructed lingerie by Wiederhoeft, accessorised with a sheer face mask featuring bows – so 2021.

  • Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak and Tavi Gevinson

  • Jordan Alexander

  • Whitney Peak

  • Emily Alyn Lind

  • Thomas Doherty and Eli Brown

  • Zion Moreno

  • Evan Mock

  • Joshua Safran

  • Tavi Gevinson

  • Savannah Smith

  • Karena Evans

  • Jordan Alexander, Savannah Smith, Emily Alyn Lind, Whitney Peak and Joshua Safran

  • Thomas Doherty, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Jordan Alexander, Whitney Peak, Savannah Smith, Emily Alyn Lind, Tavi Gevinson, Joshua Safran, Adam Chanler-Berat, Eli Brown, Evan Mock and Karena Evans

