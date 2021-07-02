Every picture from last night’s Gossip Girl premiere – Tatler

Upper East Siders, it’s almost here: the Gossip Girl reboot arrives on HBO Max on 8 July. Last night saw the cast gathering in Spring Studios in New York City to celebrate (where else?), with the new crop of up-and-coming stars seriously dressed to impress: Whitney Peak looked ethereal in a Chanel strapless dress with beaded red top and cape detail, Emily Alyn Lind channelled ’70s chic in a Marianne Faithfull-esque Gucci suit, while Thomas Doherty rocked an all cream ensemble by Givenchy. And don’t forget Jordan Alexander wearing deconstructed lingerie by Wiederhoeft, accessorised with a sheer face mask featuring bows – so 2021.