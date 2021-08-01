Every Indie Game Revealed at Annapurna Interactive’s July Showcase – GameRant

Publisher Annapurna Interactive announced several new indie titles during its recent showcase, some of which are emotional and others action-packed.

Publisher Annapurna Interactive is one of the leading publishers in the indie gaming scene alongside the likes of Devolver Digital and more. It’s best known for publishing Thatgamecompany’s Journey and multiple releases of 2021 such as Maquette, Last Stop, and the upcoming 12 Minutes.

Following suit of many AAA publishers and developing studios, Annapurna recently aired a showcase that featured a number of to-be-released titles from developers such as Outerloop Games, the minds behind Falcon Age, No Code, which is best known for Observation, and even anew studio known as Ivy Road. Here’s every new indie game that was announced at Annapurna Interactive’s showcase on July 29.

The Artful Escape

The very appropriately named The Artful Escape is a gorgeous narrative adventure utilizing music to drive its plot. This psychedelic story looks like a cross between Oxenfree and Alice in Wonderland with rock music. Protagonist Francis Vendetti, a teenage musical prodigy, bounces around his own imagination, thinking of the legacy of dead musicians in what’s called the ‘Cosmic Extraordinary,’ the perfect descriptor for Beethoven and Dinosaur’s upcoming game. The Artful Escape releases on September 9.

A Memoir Blue

A Memoir Blue is much more somber than the last, but still just as artful. Following a mother-daughter relationship much like another upcoming Annapurna title, this indie game is an interactive poem about a superstar athlete and familial relationships. The hand-drawn depictions alongside 3D art from Cloisters Interactive is nothing short of stunning, diving into “the depths of memory.” A Memoir Blue will release for every major gaming platform.

Storyteller

Storyteller looks like something out of a fairy tale, but it’s more than meets the eye. It’s not only a narratively driven game, but it’s also part puzzle game. In multiple panels, players will have to drag and drop cartoon figures like Adam, Juliet, or a villain or concepts like love and death to create a story. Players will have to match the story to the given prompt. While there’s no release date for this clever title as of yet, there’s a demo for Storyteller currently available on Steam.

Neon White

Neon White “is a game for freaks,” creative director Ben Esposito, known for his work on Donut County, says. Coming in 2021, Neon White nearly looks like a sci-fi version of Mirror’s Edge, both in color scheme and fast-paced action. Players will assume the role of White, an assassin competing with other demons for the opportunity to live in Heaven. But it’s more than just a platformer; it seems that White may have met these demons in a past life, but players will need to check out Neon White to find out more.

Skin Deep

After being frozen onto a ship’s cargo and thawing out, players must keep valuables safe as “insurance commandos” in Skin Deep. Not much is yet known about this first-person shooter from Blendo Games, but aboard this ship, players will have a number of weapons at their disposal, including handguns and shotguns. But in the event that they run of ammo, they’ll need to find other ways of keep pirates at bay, such as with the help of mech suits. Though it began development exactly three years ago in July 2018, Skin Deep does not have a release date yet.

MORE: Death’s Door: Explaining the Highest-Rated Game of 2021 So Far

The Best PS4/PS5 Deals at PlayStation Store’s Summer Sale

About The Author