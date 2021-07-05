Every iMac is on sale from $899 during Amazon’s 4th of July sale – Tom’s Guide

Just when you thought 4th of July sales were winding down, along comes Amazon with one of the best sales we’ve seen yet.

For a limited time, Amazon has all Apple iMacs on sale from $899. For instance, you can get the Apple 21.5-inch iMac 4K for $899.99. That’s $399 off and one of the best Apple deals we’ve ever seen. By comparison, this iMac usually hits $999 on Black Friday. Even Apple’s 2021 iMac is on sale, albeit with a more modest $50 price cut.

In most cases, you’ll find a digital coupon located below the price on the Amazon product page. Make sure to click it to get the extra savings at final checkout.

Apple iMac 21.5″ 4K: was $1,299 now $899 @ Amazon



Editor’s Choice deal: The iMac 4K is the best all-in-one for most users. It sports an amazing 4K display, 8th-gen 3.6GHz Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It’s on sale for $999, but a digital coupon knocks its price to $899.99 during checkout. (The coupon is located onscreen below the price). That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the 4K iMac.View Deal

Apple iMac 27″ 5K (2020): was $1,799 now $1,699 @ Amazon



The 2020 iMac 5K is an amazing all-in-one. It features a 10th-gen 3.1GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 25GB SSD, and a Radeon Pro 5300 GPU. It’s now on sale for $1,699. (I personally use the 2015 version of this iMac and it’s still powerful enough for any task I throw its way). View Deal

Apple iMac M1: was $1,299 now $1,249 @ Amazon



Amazon has the new iMac M1 on sale for $1,249, which is a modest $50 off. Unlike its predecessor, the 2021 iMac features Apple’s new M1 CPU, a larger 24-inch 4.5K screen, 7-core GPU, 1080p FaceTime camera, and 256GB SSD. Only the silver and blue models are currently on sale. View Deal

Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon



Don’t need an all-in-one? While not an iMac, the latest Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple’s epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel’s Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it’s an amazing machine and now at its lowest prices ever. It features Apple’s M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. View Deal

