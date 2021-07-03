Every DC Villain The Arrowverse’s Superman Has Already Beaten – Screen Rant

Long before appearing on Superman & Lois, the Arrowverse’s Man of Steel had already defeated a handful of the villains from his extensive rogues’ gallery. Since the show follows an experienced and seasoned version of Superman, it’s not necessarily surprising that some of his biggest foes had already been beaten ahead of his Arrowverse show. Many villains have already appeared in the Arrowverse, but Superman has already beaten a fair number of them and others.

Played by Tyler Hoechlin, the Big Blue Boy Scout has been operating as Superman and raising a family with Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) for more than a decade now. As the father of two teenage sons, the Arrowverse’s Superman is a good bit older than most live-action versions. Considering that he only appeared in a few episodes of Supergirl and two Arrowverse crossover events, not much has been done with Superman pre-Crisis. It’s for this reason that a lot of the history that the Arrowverse has established for him didn’t play out on-screen as it has with various other Arrowverse-based members of the Justice League like the Flash (Grant Gustin), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), and Green Arrow (Stephen Amell).

As a result, several of the biggest events that have taken place in his life weren’t even shown. Among these are battles he’s been involved in with big-name villains from DC Comics. That’s unfortunate, but expected when taking into account the number of threats that have plagued the Earth. While heroes like the Flash and the Green Arrow were protecting their respective cities, it makes sense that Superman (who has been in the superhero business even longer than them) has had to fight his share of enemies in Metropolis. Here’s every Superman villain defeated by the Man of Steel in the Arrowverse.

Lex Luthor

One thing that Superman & Lois may not explore is the beginning of his rivalry with Supergirl’s Lex Luthor, which was outlined in the backstory given to him in The CW’s sister show. The two have a history that goes back to the early years of his superhero career in Metropolis. Apparently, Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor started out as a friend and ally to Clark, as they seemingly shared a common goal when it came to preventing alien invasions. But things eventually got out of hand, with Lex going a bit too far in his efforts. Their relationship turned sour, and the two friends became enemies. Superman was forced to foil a number of Lex’s schemes, including one that involved an earthquake machine. Around the time of Supergirl’s first season, Clark finally defeated Lex, revealed his true nature to the public, and succeeded in having him incarcerated for his crimes. The villain has since emerged once again, and is currently a part of Supergirl’s show, despite Lex Luthor recently taking a heroic turn. So far, there’s been no sign of him returning to Superman’s orbit.

General Zod

Based on what was said in Supergirl, Superman has had at least two violent encounters with General Zod (Mark Gibbon), who has been revealed via a hallucination that Clark had in season 2. Not unlike most versions of Zod’s story, the Arrowverse version of the character is an evil Kryptonian general who was imprisoned in the Phantom Zone, presumably by Jor-El. After coming to Earth, he was beaten by Superman. During their second fight, he lost his life, but how that happened hasn’t been properly explained. Unless Clark was put in a situation similar to what occurred in the DCEU’s Man of Steel, it’s unlikely that Clark broke his no-killing rule. Either way, Zod is dead in the Arrowverse, but thanks to “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, a retcon isn’t impossible.

It could be that in the post-Crisis Arrowverse, Zod didn’t die in their second fight and could be brought onto the show with a new actor portraying him (similar to how the series has handled its Morgan Edge). Or, he could be revived by magical means. That can happen since it was stated in Supergirl that the Legion of Superheroes had to battle a resurrected Zod in the future. In fact, Superman & Lois may already have a way for Zod to come back and get revenge on Clark. According to the theory presented on the show, spirits of deceased Kryptonians may be able to possess humans through X-Kryptonite.

Doomsday

Doomsday, the genetically-engineered killing machine from Krypton, has a reputation for being the villain who killed Superman in DC Comics. He’s been brought to life a few times now in live-action, having made appearances in Smallville, Superman v. Batman: Dawn of Justice, and Krypton, but he has yet to make his Arrowverse debut. However, he is confirmed to exist in its world. Lois listed him in “Crisis on Infinite Earths” as one of the threats that Clark faced in the past. What happened between them is left ambiguous, but it’s a safe bet that Superman won the Doomsday fight. If he hadn’t, the Man of Steel’s Arrowverse journey would have ended before his involvement in the Crisis. As for his current whereabouts, Doomsday isn’t the kind of monster who can be easily restrained or controlled, so there’s a strong chance that since he isn’t on a rampage right now, he must not be among the living anymore.

Maxima

In the comic books, Maxima is a queen from a distant planet who came to Earth looking for Superman. It was her belief that only a person of his might was worthy of being her lover. The Arrowverse didn’t show its take on Maxima (Eve Torres Gracie) going after Clark, but Supergirl has confirmed that a fight between them did occur at some point. In a season 1 episode, it was said that Superman refusing her advances made her retaliate against the Earth, thus forcing Clark to take her down. That’s why she was imprisoned at the DEO prior to her encounter with Kara.

Darkseid

Superman noted during the Crisis that fighting the powerful Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) was like engaging in “ten rounds with Darkseid”. This reference was surprising because Darkseid is arguably the most challenging opponent Superman has ever had to fight in the comics. He certainly has the feel of a villain who could work as an endgame for Superman’s story or the Arrowverse in general, but instead, it looks like he was defeated long ago. A story with Superman teaming up with other Arrowverse heroes to beat the evil tyrant of Apokolips would have been fun to see for sure. What would have added to that enthusiasm would be the notion that the DCEU didn’t get to conclude its Darkseid arc with a proper Justice League battle. Unfortunately, the Arrowverse may not get that opportunity either.

