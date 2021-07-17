Every Animated Depiction Of Green Lanterns | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

With Green Lantern being one of DC Comics’ most iconic properties of all time, the Emerald Knights have come to life multiple times in animation. One of DC’s beloved legacy titles is the Green Lantern Corps, where several characters have carried the heroic title over the decades. Ever since the Green Lantern mythology was born, there have always been various characters for readers and mainstream fans to follow. Whether it is Hal Jordan, Alan Scott, John Stewart, Guy Gardner, Kyle Rayner, or new additions like Simon Baz and Jessica Cruz, DC has truly fleshed out that corner of their ever-growing universe.

When it comes to adapting the Green Lantern Corps for live-action, regardless if it is on the big or small screen, they are some of the most expensive DC characters to bring to life. Even though HBO Max is working on a Green Lantern live-action series, it will be one of the few DC TV shows to demand a substantial financial budget, compared to other DC dramas. Warner Bros. Pictures is, reportedly, also still pursuing in doing a Green Lantern Corps film. But luckily, that is not something animation has to worry about, which is why Green Lantern has shown up more in animated TV shows and films.

Due to the amount of Green Lanterns that exists in the comics, most of them have had their fair share of animated appearances over the years. Depending on the property, their roles vary anywhere from being the leading character or a supporting player. Since there are always new animated films and shows coming out of the DC Universe, the Green Lantern Corps are almost featured at least once every year.

Hal Jordan

One of the most famous Green Lanterns who have made the most amount of animated appearances is Hal Jordan. So far, Hal has been the only Emerald Knight to lead his own films and TV show. Christopher Meloni and Nathan Fillion (who has voiced Hal in several iterations) voiced the popular hero in Green Lantern: First Flight and Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, respectively. Outside that specific franchise, Fillion has played different versions of Hal in films like Justice League: Doom and Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox. When Warner Bros. Animation launched their New 52-inspired shared universe, Justin Kirk lent his voice for Justice League: War, before Fillion, eventually, took over in Justice League: Throne of Atlantis, The Death of Superman, and Reign of the Supermen.

In 2012, Josh Keaton played him in Green Lantern: The Animated Series, which lasted for 26 episodes on Cartoon Network. While that was the first and last time Hal had his own show, Keaton has returned for other DC cartoons such as Justice League Action and DC Super Hero Girls. Another prominent DC property Hal was part of was the movie Justice League: The New Frontier, with David Boreanaz as the Green Lantern. In Superman: Red Son, an adaptation of the popular graphic novel, Sasha Roiz portrayed an Elseworlds iteration of Hal.

John Stewart

Even though Hal may have appeared more than any other Green Lantern in animation, John Stewart on Justice League/Justice League Unlimited received major recognition as he became the Emerald Knight for a different generation. Phil LaMarr, who has voiced multiple DC characters in his career, brought John to life and became a huge fan favorite. DC even updated John’s comic counterpart to match LaMarr’s version on the Justice League cartoons. LaMarr and the writers had a huge impact on how John is portrayed today. Outside the two shows, LaMarr also voiced on the Static Shock series and Superman: Red Son.

Young Justice was another DC animated property to include John, with Kevin Michael Richardson lending his voice for multiple episodes. Had Green Lantern: The Animated Series been renewed for another season, there were plans to introduce John. He did, however, get name-dropped in the penultimate episode “Ranx,” as John was established to be Earth’s new Green Lantern. John has also appeared in smaller capacities, with a voice-less cameo on Harley Quinn and while Roger Cross voiced him in the two Justice League Dark animated films.

Guy Gardner

Another major Green Lantern who has appeared in different DC animated projects is Guy Gardner, the Emerald Knight with a cocky attitude. His biggest role was on Batman: The Brave & The Bold, where James Arnold Taylor voiced him for multiple episodes. Funny enough, Diedrich Bader, who played the Caped Crusader in Batman: The Brave & The Bold, ended up going on to voice Guy on Green Lantern: The Animated Series for a few episodes. While Guy was featured in a handful of episodes on Young Justice, he appeared in voice-less cameos until the third season when Troy Baker played him.

Guy has had a handful of appearances when it comes to DC animated movies, including Superman: Red Son, where he was voiced by Jim Meskimen, fighting alongside Hal and John. But besides that film, Guy has had cameos in Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League, Justice League vs. The Fatal Five, and more recently, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War.

Kyle Rayner

Despite being a major Green Lantern himself, Kyle Rayner has surprisingly enough had very few appearances in animation. His first time appearing in a DC cartoon was on Superman: The Animated Series, where Kyle was voiced by Michael P. Greco in the episode titled “In Brightest Day.” This iteration of Kyle became a Green Lantern as Abin Sur’s ring chose him to become the next Emerald Knight. With Sinestro as the villain of the week, Superman and Kyle team up to take on the popular Green Lantern baddie.

The next time Kyle would appear in Bruce Timm’s shared universe was on Justice League Unlimited, only this time he was voiced by Will Friedle. On Justice League, Kyle got name-dropped in the episode titled “Hearts and Minds,” until properly showing up on Justice League Unlimited. During the eighth episode, “The Return,” Kyle pops up, now being a more experienced Green Lantern than when fans saw him on Superman: The Animated Series.

Other Green Lanterns In Animation

Jessica Cruz – One of DC’s more newly invented Green Lanterns is Jessica Cruz, whose animated appearances include Justice League vs. The Fatal Five, voiced by Diane Guerrero. Cristina Milizia has also played Jessica in multiple Lego DC projects and the web series DC Super Hero Girls. For the ongoing DC Super Hero Girls TV show, Myrna Velasco has taken over for Milizia.

Alan Scott – The Golden Age Green Lantern, Alan Scott, has had a few limited appearances outside the comics. Most of them have been voice-less cameos, including on Young Justice and Justice League: The New Frontier. Alan’s biggest animated appearance was on Batman: The Brave & The Bold, where he was voiced by Corey Burton.

Kilowog – Oa’s primary trainer for new Green Lanterns is Kilowog, who Dennis Haysbert, Kevin Michael Richardson, Michael Madsen, and Henry Rollins have voiced on Justice League, Green Lantern: The Animated Series, Green Lantern: First Flight, and Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, respectively.

Abin Sur – Before Hal became Green Lantern, his ring belonged to Abin Sur, who has been in multiple animated films and TV shows. Green Lantern: First Flight and Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, were some of Abin’s prominent animated appearances, voiced by Richard McGonagle and Arnold Vosloo, respectively.

Arisia Rrab – While Arisia Rrab made many voice-less cameos on various DC animated shows, she played a more significant part in Green Lantern: First Flight and Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, voiced by Kath Soucie and Elisabeth Moss, respectively.

Boodikka – Tricia Helfer and Grey DeLisle voiced Boodikka in Green Lantern: First Flight, and Green Lantern: Emerald Knights. For DeLisle, the sequel became her second time voicing Boodikka, after playing the character in the Duck Dodgers show.

Tomar-Re – Another more recognizable Green Lantern who has popped up on screen is Tomar-Re. Outside his multiple cameos, Tomar-Re served as a recurring character on Green Lantern: The Animated Series, played by Jeff Bennett. Tomar-Re was also part of Green Lantern: First Flight and Green Lantern: Emerald Knights, with John Larroquette and James Arnold Taylor voicing him in the respective installments.

Soranik Natu – Green Lantern: First Flight, and Green Lantern: Emerald Knights featured Soranik Natu in cameo spots.

Salaak – In Green Lantern: The Animated Series, Tom Kenny portrayed Salaak, another member of the Green Lantern Corps. Outside of that, Salaak has had brief appearances on Duck Dodgers, and both Justice League cartoons.

Katma Tui – Kim Mai Guest brought Katma Tui to life on Justice League in the episode “Hearts and Minds,” before making a voice-less return on Justice League Unlimited during Kyle’s solo episode.

Isamot KoI – One of the Green Lanterns that was battling Sinestro in Green Lantern: First Flight was Isamot KoI, although he didn’t have any dialogue.

Green Man – In Green Lantern: First Flight and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, Green Man made voice-less appearances.

G’nort – Alexander Polinsky brought G’nort to life for an episode of Batman: The Brave & The Bold, where he joined Batman, Sinestro, and Guy in going after the villainous Despero.

Ch’p – The squirrel-like Green Lantern Ch’p has appeared as a supporting player in Green Lantern: The Animated Series, Batman: The Brave & The Bold, as well as Green Lantern: First Flight, where David Lander voiced him.

NEXT: Every Green Lantern Confirmed For The HBO Max TV Show





Email



Rick & Morty’s Kathy Ireland Cameo Explained

About The Author