Every Among Us Color Ranked By Popularity | Screen Rant – Screen Rant

Among Us developer Innersloth recently released new crewmate colors, and have been tracking the most and least popular choices that players use.

Among Us has managed to capitalize on its explosive popularity from last year, securing dedicated fans and continuing to release new content, which has led to interesting data about the popularity of different crewmate colors. Among Us’ new Airship map was soon followed by an art style overhaul and the introduction of larger game lobbies, and the increased game size required developer Innersloth to offer more crewmate colors in Among Us, some of which have proven more popular than others.

Ever since Among Us became a cultural phenomenon, it seems as though the Red crewmate has been the de facto mascot for the game. As such, Red has become the most popular crewmate color following Among Us’ 15-player lobby update. The Black and White crewmates round out the podium, with newcomer Tan pulling up the rear as the least popular choice.

Innersloth took to Twitter to post the crewmate color popularity rankings, and even followed up the chart with a consolation homage to Tan. For coming in First Last Place, Tan was awarded a shiny trophy big enough to hold the least popular spacebean itself. Since the new ones were added, there are now a total of 18 crewmate colors in Among Us.

Most To Least Popular Among Us Crewmate Colors

i have some fun backend data for u!! ever since the 15 player update, here are the most to least popular Crewmate colors chosen in the game pour one out for tan 😔 pic.twitter.com/sySzXorIFm — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) July 26, 2021

Going from most to least popular since the 15-player lobby update released, the crewmate colors rank as follows:

Red Black White Rose Blue Cyan Yellow Pink Purple Orange Banana Coral Lime Green Gray Maroon Brown Tan

Including Tan, earthy, less vibrant hues like Gray, Maroon, and Brown appear to be the least popular. Greens are also pretty low on the list, while red and blue tones tend to dominate the upper tiers outside of the perennially chic Black and White. Among the new colors, Rose ranked the best at fourth – far ahead of the second most popular new Among Us color, Banana in eleventh place.

Innersloth is still at work on Among Us after scrapping a sequel following the game’s delayed success. Community mods have helped keep the game alive as well, with additions such as special roles. The development team remains small, even after the game’s recent growth, so major updates like the one that brought the Airship map are few and far between. New content has been confirmed to be on the way, since Innersloth teased the Among Us community with a weird bean animation completely devoid of context. A deft use of social media like the color rankings and the spacebean animation have helped keep Among Us in the gaming zeitgeist, even if new content is a bit less frequent.

