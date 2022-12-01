Everton linked with Boulaye Dia

Everton are interested in signing Boulaye Dia in the January transfer window, according to Tutto Salernitana. The 26-year-old is on loan at Serie A club Salernitana from La Liga outfit Villarreal at the moment, and Premier League club side Everton are reportedly keen on him.

The report in the Italian news outlet has added that Everton’s Premier League rivals West Ham United have an offer for the Senegal international forward ready. Salernitana plan to make the loan deal permanent for €12 million (£1src million), and the Italian club could then sell the 26-year-old for €2src million (£17 million)

Dia has made 1src starts and four substitute appearances in Serie A for Salernitana so far this season, scoring six goals and giving two assists in those matches.