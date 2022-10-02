Everton boost as Nathan Patterson injury update surfaces

Fans of Premier League outfit Everton have been afforded some altogether timely positive news on the personnel front on Saturday.

This comes in the form of an update on the wellbeing of defender Nathan Patterson.

For those not aware, Patterson, a January arrival at Goodison Park this year, set pulses racing across the blue half of Merseyside earlier this week.

This came upon the 20-year-old being forced into a premature departure from Scotland’s Nations League meeting with Ukraine.

Ensuing reports suggested the worst, with some outlets having gone as far as to point towards a potential MCL injury for Everton’s young defender.

Any such problem would have seen the former Rangers talent in line for an extended spell on the sidelines.

As alluded to above, though, if the latest word stemming from the media late on Saturday is anything to go by, then those of a Toffees persuasion need not fret.

As per Scottish Express Sport, citing sources close to the situation:

‘Scottish Express Sport can reveal that the injury is not serious. There will be some major checks done on Tuesday at hospital, but it is our understanding that the exciting full back will only be missing for a short period of time which will be music to Frank Lampard’s ears as Patterson has been a top performer since the start of the Premier League season.

‘A source close to Patterson told us: “The injury is not as bad as first feared but he will see a specialist on Tuesday for confirmation.”’

