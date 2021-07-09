even-with-evil-uncles,-i-still-graduate:-futo-graduate-flies-polo-with-weird-inscription-as-he-signs-out

A Nigerian man has caused huge stir on social media with the manner in which he celebrated graduating from university

The Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) graduate named Vincent Opara rocked a white polo with a weird inscription

The signing out polo he wore bore an inscription that reads: “Even with evil uncles, I still graduate”

A Nigerian man had caused huge stir on social media as he went overboard with celebration marking his graduation.

The Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) graduate identified as Vincent Opara wore a white polo to be signed on, a ritual commonplace in Nigerian universities.

He celebrated finishing school with the polo bearing the weird inscription

Photo Credit: @vin_opara

Source: Instagram

His however bore a weird message on it.

In photos he shared on his Instagram page, Vincent’s polo reads:

“Even with evil uncles, I still graduate.”

Photos shared by @instablog9ja also captured the elated man rocking the polo proudly as he struck poses with fellow graduands.

Mixed reactions trail his mockery of ‘evil uncles’

Some persons frowned at the inscription as a further call for trouble from the uncles.

@abioduncr7 wrote:

“You cant graduate jeje and go home abi? they will go and activate there juju now.”

@prolific_counsellor said:

“Its one thing to graduate and its another thing for village people to make you jobless for 20 years.”

@city_of_urhobo_ commented:

“Not easy being an uncle, get to that point and see things for yourself. Grow up man.”

@nsochichi reacted:

“Oyanu welcome to labor market where the struggle begins.”

@taragfashion remarked:

“Lay low o lay low ooo I don tell u my own..congratulations.”

