“Even if your woman has money, give her money” – Media personality, Toke Makinwa tells men

Media personality, Toke Makinwa has affirmed that men should still give their women money even if they (women) have money themselves.

The self-acclaimed Baby Girl for Life revealed this on Monday, June 27, when she reposted social commentator and author, Dr Joe Abah’s advice to men.

Dr Joe Abah had in a series of tweets, advised men to always give their partners money, no matter how small and whether or not, they have money of their own.

Toke reaffirmed the author’s stance as she posted his tweets on her IG stories with the caption,

“Even if she has money, give her money 💰

A couple of weeks back, the media personality disclosed the reason why she underwent cosmetic surgery to enhance her physical features.

The television host and lifestyle vlogger, who has always been open about going under the knife, took to Twitter on Tuesday, June 7, to reveal she did it to improve how she looks in clothes.

She underlined that, contrary to popular belief, she did not get surgery to attract male attention; rather, she did it for herself.

She wrote in a tweet,