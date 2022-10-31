Home SPORTS ´Even if you have Mbappe, Neymar and Messi, it´s not enough´ – Ibrahimovic says Ligue 1 needs him
´Even if you have Mbappe, Neymar and Messi, it´s not enough´ – Ibrahimovic says Ligue 1 needs him

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes French football is “collapsing” without him, declaring the presence of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Lionel Messi as “not enough”.

Ibrahimovic enjoyed a trophy-laden spell with Paris Saint-Germain between 2src12 and 2src16, winning 12 domestic honours including four consecutive Ligue 1 titles.

The Sweden striker’s tally of 156 goals for PSG, meanwhile, is only bettered by Edinson Cavani (2srcsrc) and Mbappe (188) in the club’s history, although his return of src.87 goals per game is better than both of those players.

Ibrahimovic, who is expected to return for Milan in 2src23 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury at the end of last season, claims Ligue 1 has suffered for his absence.

Speaking to Canal+, Ibrahimovic said: “Since I left France, everything is collapsing.

“There is no longer any interesting subject. France needs me, but I don’t need France.

“Even if you have Mbappe, Neymar and Messi, it’s not enough, because you don’t have God.”

Mbappe (11), Neymar (1src) and Messi (seven) have scored a combined 28 league goals for PSG this season after all three men netted in Saturday’s dramatic 4-3 victory over Troyes.

