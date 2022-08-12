Home Business EV Charging Companies Struggle to Build as Climate Bill Boosts Incentives
Business

EV Charging Companies Struggle to Build as Climate Bill Boosts Incentives

by News
0 views
ev-charging-companies-struggle-to-build-as-climate-bill-boosts-incentives

The Democrats’ climate and tax bill increases incentives for buying electric-vehicle chargers, benefiting companies that are already rushing to build or install them. But permitting and supply issues remain, and the financial support won’t be a panacea.

The Biden administration wants 500,000 public chargers by 2030; McKinsey & Co. estimates that as many as 1.2 million are needed. So far, the U.S. has around 124,000 public chargers, most of which take several hours to repower a car, according to government data.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Samsung Leader to Get Presidential Pardon for Bribery...

U.K. Economy Shrinks as Inflation Hits Households

Travel Woes in Europe Won’t End This Summer

Disney Reports Earnings Surge, Reduces Long-Term Forecast for...

Fed Likely to Want Further Evidence of Inflation...

The Fun Slows for Videogame Companies

Rapid Wage Growth Keeps Pressure on U.S. Inflation

Ralph Lauren, Michael Kors Buck Consumer-Spending Woes

Micron Warns of Weakening Demand, Lower Sales

Drugmaker Endo Says Bankruptcy Likely Imminent

Leave a Reply