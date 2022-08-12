ev-charging-companies-struggle-to-build-as-climate-bill-boosts-incentives

The Democrats’ climate and tax bill increases incentives for buying electric-vehicle chargers, benefiting companies that are already rushing to build or install them. But permitting and supply issues remain, and the financial support won’t be a panacea.

The Biden administration wants 500,000 public chargers by 2030; McKinsey & Co. estimates that as many as 1.2 million are needed. So far, the U.S. has around 124,000 public chargers, most of which take several hours to repower a car, according to government data.