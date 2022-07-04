european-travel-just-got-harder-after-sas-pilots-strike

LONDON—Pilots at Scandinavia’s main airline walked out, starting a strike that the carrier said will hobble operations and add to a growing list of air travel woes on both sides of the Atlantic.

About 1,000 pilots at SAS which has hubs in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, started the strike after talks with management fell through earlier on Monday. SAS said it would scrap about half of all scheduled flights each day of the strike, with cancellations already racking up. The airline warned that the financial fallout from the industrial action could jeopardize the company’s survival.