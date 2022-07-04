Home Business European Travel Just Got Harder After SAS Pilots Strike
Business

European Travel Just Got Harder After SAS Pilots Strike

by News
4 views
european-travel-just-got-harder-after-sas-pilots-strike

LONDON—Pilots at Scandinavia’s main airline walked out, starting a strike that the carrier said will hobble operations and add to a growing list of air travel woes on both sides of the Atlantic.

About 1,000 pilots at SAS which has hubs in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, started the strike after talks with management fell through earlier on Monday. SAS said it would scrap about half of all scheduled flights each day of the strike, with cancellations already racking up. The airline warned that the financial fallout from the industrial action could jeopardize the company’s survival.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

If the U.S. Is in a Recession, It’s...

China Auto Maker Geely Ventures Into Smartphones

Coal Makes a Comeback as the World Thirsts...

Companies Broaden CFOs’ Responsibilities to Retain Them In...

Maine Dairy Farmers Dump Milk as Chemicals Taint...

Ukraine War Hits Germany With First Trade Deficit...

Little-Known Abortion Pill Maker Faces Scrutiny

Chip Boom Loses Steam on Slowing PC Sales,...

Glut of Goods at Target, Walmart Is a...

Biden Might Soon Soften Chinese Tariffs, in Decision...

Leave a Reply