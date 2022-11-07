European Team of the Week | November 4-6

GK: Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia Calcio)Eyeing a trio to Qatar with the Polish squad in just a matter of days, Spezia’s Bartlomiej Dragowski was fantastic in goal for the Ligurians at the weekend. A late Olivier Giroud goal consigned them to a 2-1 away loss at AC Milan, but Dragowski was a key reason why they nearly bagged a vital point.

Bartłomiej Drągowski on his chances at playing at the World Cup in Qatar:

“I for sure hope to be there, but at the same time I also have no illusions that I’ll play. It’s almost impossible. Everyone by now knows that the undisputed number one is Szczęsny.”

(Il Secolo XIX)

RB: Giovanni González (Real Club Deportivo Mallorca)In form at the right time for Mallorca and with a chance at going to the World Cup on the cards, Giovanni González put in another good display for the Balaeric outfit at the weekend in a 2-0 win that saw him turn provider once again, keeping the club in the mid-table fight.

Giovanni González is emerging as a surprise candidate to be on Uruguay’s World Cup squad.

The right-back has assisted a goal in both of his last 2 appearances for Mallorca.

González is a well-balanced defender, who has 16 Uruguay caps.

CB: Gerard Piqué (Futbol Club Barcelona)A clean sheet on his last appearance for Barcelona in a home win at Camp Nou is the way Gerard Piqué would have wanted to call time on his storied career for Barcelona. There may have been better than him this weekend (though he was good), but this is our way of saying thank you.

Gerard Piqué: “In life, when you get older, you realize that sometimes to love is to let go. I’m convinced that I’ll be here again in the future”. 🔵🔴

“I love Barça. That’s why I consider it’s the right moment to go. This is not a goodbye. I was born here, I’ll die here”. pic.twitter.com/ubmNqKrfGy

CB: Samuel Gigot (Olympique de Marseille)Samuel Gigot pushed Marseille over the line and back to winning ways at the weekend against Olympique Lyonnais with a strong all-around performance that he capped off with his headed match-winner two minutes before the half-time interval.

LB: Youcef Belaïli (Athletic Club Ajaccio)Ajaccio was one of only two teams in the bottom half of the Ligue 1 table to bag wins at the weekend, with Youcef Belaïli putting in an excellent shift for the Corsican outfit that featured a brace from the penalty spot while he also turned provider for another. Excellent.

Could Youcef Belaili be the x-factor that keeps Ajaccio in Ligue 1? 2 goals and an assist in beating Strasbourg 4-2 this weekend suggests he might be.

CM: Robert Andrich (Bayer 04 Leverkusen)Back to bite the hand that once fed him, Leverkusen’s Robert Andrich put in an all-action display against former employers Union Berlin at the weekend and chipped in with a goal to top off a strong performance in a 5-0 thrashing.

Malian international starlet Mohamed Camara put in what was perhaps one of the top overall performances anywhere this weekend after the Monaco midfielder was simply sublime in a 2-0 win over Toulouse that sees them back in the top five in Ligue 1.

RW: Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04 Leverkusen)Moussa Diaby is back in business and the timing could not have been sweeter for Leverkusen’s French international winger after he bagged a brace of goals in a second-half blitz against Union Berlin, with a trip to Qatar still a possibility.

Star Serbian international Filip Kostic has, expectedly, been superb since his arrival from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer and remains consistent in what he does back; supply. A brace of assists in the Derby d’Italia against rivals Inter Milan capped off a fantastic outing.

🔎 | FOCUS

Filip Kostić v Inter:

👌 52 touches

🅰️ 2 assists

🎁 3 big chances created

🔑 3 key passes

👟 29/35 accurate passes

💨 1/1 successful dribbles

⚔️ 2/4 duels won

🪵 1 woodwork hit

📈 8.6 Sofascore rating

Our Derby d’Italia man of the match! 🌟#JuveInter pic.twitter.com/y1HA95QXlG

CF: Adam Hlozek (Bayer 04 Leverkusen)Czech starlet Adam Hlozek is up and running at the BayArena under new boss Xabi Alonso after the former Sparta Prague academy product led the line to the tune of a goal and an assist as Leverkusen humbled Union Berlin with a 5-0 drubbing at home.

CF: Youssoufa Moukoko (Ballspielverein Borussia 09 e. V. Dortmund)Dortmund has another young star on their hands in Youssoufa Moukoko after the German wunderkind finally turned red hot in 2022-23 and bagged a brace against VfL Bochum at the weekend, en route to becoming the youngest player to reach ten goals in the Bundesliga. Qatar bound?

